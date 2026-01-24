Novak Djokovic Avoids Australian Open Disqualification After Nearly Hitting Ball Kid

Novak Djokovic has looked untouchable at the Australian Open as he chases a historic 25th Grand Slam on his most dominant stage. Against Botic van de Zandschulp, a fourth-round berth appeared routine. The narrative briefly shifted, however, when a moment of tension saw Djokovic narrowly avoid disqualification after a ball nearly struck a ball kid.

Midway through the second set, with Djokovic leading 4–2, the moment of controversy arrived. After missing a shot, Djokovic struck the ball in anger. The ball flew past a ball kid at the net at high speed.

The near miss drew an immediate reaction from the broadcast booth. “Oh my goodness,” said former British No 1 Tim Henman while covering the match for TNT Sports. The incident quickly became the main talking point.

Commentator Nick Lester and Henman discussed the tension that followed. They suggested that Djokovic avoided eye contact with the chair umpire. A disqualification would have ended what could be his final bid for an 11th Australian Open title, but play continued.

Novak Djokovic was firmly in control after winning the opening set. Botic van de Zandschulp then appeared close to retiring due to a shoulder issue. He received treatment from the tournament trainer and looked uncomfortable on court.

Despite the problem, van de Zandschulp continued. He fought back from 3–0 down in the second set. His resistance clearly frustrated the 10-time Australian Open champion.

