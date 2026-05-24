Novak Djokovic Booed After Heated Umpire Clash As He Breaks Unwanted 16-Year Record at French Open

Novak Djokovic’s French Open campaign got off to a fiery start on Court Philippe Chatrier. Facing home favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Sunday, the three-time champion walked into a crowd that made its loyalties clear from the very first point.

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And the atmosphere only grew more hostile when an early controversial umpiring decision went against the Frenchman. Boos immediately rained down on Djokovic, turning the opening stages of the match into a tense and emotionally charged battle.

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The incident that triggered the clash took place at a crucial moment. Djokovic served what appeared to be an ace on the third break point, only for the ball to be called out. Umpire Adel Engzell checked the mark, but there was a disagreement between him and Hawk-Eye and the chair umpire.

In the confusion, Engzell didn’t give Djokovic the point, and the 39-year-old protested right away. He marched towards the chair, and the crowd’s reaction was swift. The Serbian saved the break point regardless, but the temperature on the court had risen sharply.

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That controversy was secondary to a statistical fact that was not recorded in 16 years. After a tight first hour, the unseeded Mpetshi Perricard was able to beat Djokovic 7-5 in the first set. It was the first time Djokovic had dropped a set in the first round of Roland Garros since 2010, ending a run of dominance in the opening round that had become one of the quiet constants of his career.

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The Serbian had responded immediately by winning the next two sets 7-5, 6-1, and was firmly in the driver’s seat to seal the match in four. After the first set blimp, he looked every bit the winner of the title here in 2016, 2021, and 2023.

The booing by the audience caused strong reactions. He has never had the easiest relationship with the Roland Garros mob either, who have been known to sing loudest for French players and most vociferously for Nole’s opponents. The situation was more pointed on Sunday, when an unseeded Frenchman was on the other side of the net, and a contentious umpire call sparked the game. It is not the first time, and with the way the third has gone, it won’t affect the outcome.

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Novak Djokovic grinds through four sets to advance to the second round

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion eventually closed out the match in four sets, winning the decider 6-4 to advance to the second round. It was not a clean, straight-sets statement that he would want, but once he got the break in the second set, it was a one-sided match from there.

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The longevity behind the occasion is worth appreciating on its own terms. It was Djokovic’s 22nd straight year at Roland Garros, making him the first player, man or woman, to compete in 22 straight editions without missing a single one. This has not happened since the tournament opened to international players in 1925. It’s not just the number. It represents two decades of maintaining the physical condition, having the ranking and the drive to come year after year to the highest level of the sport on a surface that requires everything from the body.

The body has not made things easy recently. In his interview with reporters on Saturday, Djokovic was open about the truth of his interrupted clay swing. “To be honest, it was a higher force,” he said when asked why he had not played more on clay this season. “I wanted to play more, but my body was not allowing me. I was going through a rehabilitation process for my injury. After Indian Wells, it was just not possible for me to compete for several months. That’s the reason why.”

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Roland Garros is only the fourth tournament of the year for the Serbian. He reached the finals at the Australian Open and then faced a fourth-round exit after a grueling battle with Jack Draper. He picked up a shoulder injury and then directly made an entry at Rome, where he faced a first round exit against Dino Prizmic in three sets.

He was also asked about the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion who withdrew from Roland Garros with a wrist injury. Djokovic was measured in his reply, stating his preparation and belief is based on his own condition and not the draw. “Of course it’s a big blow for the tournament not to have him. I don’t think it does significantly change my approach, to be honest, because I have been through challenging times with my body in the last six to eight months. I am not really thinking about if I have better chances or not with Carlos being here or not being here, because I feel that if I’m healthy and I’m able to maintain that level of freshness throughout the tournament, then I feel like I always have a very good chance. I have proven that in Australia this year where I was close to winning another Slam. I always have that belief in myself when I’m on the court.”

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He wasn’t afraid to acknowledge the impact of Alcaraz’s absence on the other contenders, either, in this instance Jannik Sinner. “He’s going for his Golden Slam as well here if I’m not mistaken. He’s maybe in the form of his life, and without Carlos being here also increases his chances even more of claiming more Grand Slam titles. So we’re all here to try to win against him and prevent him from taking more titles.”

Recently tuned 39 – celebrated his birthday two days ago – chasing a 25th Grand Slam that would take him past Margaret Court’s all-time record, Djokovic is still framing this tournament as one he intends to win. The first round was characterized by a set deficit, a crowd against him, and an umpire’s disputed call. He persevered through it nonetheless. That, more than any statistic, is the most Djokovic thing about Sunday.