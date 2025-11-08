Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence With a 3-Word Message at ATP Athens Amid Controversial Residence Shift Buzz

Our favorite’s wish finally came true. Novak Djokovic won his 101st career title on Saturday after an outstanding match at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship in Athens, ending Lorenzo Musetti’s chance to qualify for the ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Serbian gave everything he had in a tough 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 battle. The final was full of drama, long rallies, and tension.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With this win, Novak now holds 72 hard-court titles, passing Roger Federer for the most in the Open Era. But the best part came after the match. In his victory speech, Novak said just three simple words: “Feels like home.” It was a touching moment because he wasn’t in Serbia, where he was born and raised, but in Athens, Greece, his new home since June. But why Athens? The answer lies in honesty and circumstance.

It started in November 2024 when 16 people were tragically killed when a roof collapsed at a station in Novi Sad, Serbia. Nationwide protests broke out, calling for reform, accountability, and transparency. And who stood by them was Novak Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As someone who deeply believes in the power of youth and their desire for a better future I believe it is important that their voices are heard. Serbia has enormous potential and its educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak,” Novak Djokovic shared on social media. And that’s how he changed from national hero to villain!

He even showed his support at a basketball game in Belgrade in early 2025 by sporting a hoodie that read, “Students are Champions.”But, Serbian media called him a “false patriot,” “disgrace,” and “traitor.” JUST FOR SUPPORTING STUDENTS. And because of this, his mural in Belgrade was also vandalized. By mid-2025, Novak Djokovic had moved his family to Athens. His children now attend a British-style international school.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when Novak Djokovic said, “Feels like home,” it wasn’t just about the crowd or the city. It was about finding peace and comfort again, something that goes beyond tennis. For a moment, everything seemed perfect, until the disappointing news about his health surfaced.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic’s injury shakes up the ATP finals

Novak Djokovic celebrated a milestone victory in Athens with a hard-fought three-set win over Lorenzo Musetti. But the triumph came at a cost, Djokovic played the match with his shoulder wrapped. Just hours after the win, Djokovic announced on social media that he would withdraw from next week’s ATP Finals in Turin due to an ongoing injury.

“I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play—your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can’t wait to be back on the court with you all soon.” But Djokovic’s withdrawal has a big impact on the ATP Finals lineup.

Musetti, who had needed to beat Djokovic in Athens to qualify for the Finals on home soil, initially missed out and finished ninth in the race. As the first alternate, he now gets a second chance to compete and will make his tournament debut against Taylor Fritz on Monday. The Finals, starting Sunday in Turin, will feature two Italians for the first time: defending champion Jannik Sinner, who is in the Bjorn Borg Group with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Alexander Zverev, and Musetti, making his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before pulling out of the tournament, Novak Djokovic was supposed to face Carlos Alcaraz. Even though Djokovic had already qualified, he kept fans in suspense about his participation until earlier this week. Djokovic has, however, previously missed the ATP Finals because of injury. He did not participate in the event last year either, but he defeated Sinner to win the title in 2023, his final appearance. Although his absence leaves the tournament open, it also presents Musetti with an unexpected chance to shine as the seven-time ATP Finals champion.