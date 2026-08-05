Novak Djokovic Calls for Revolutionary Tennis Rule Change: “It’s Best for Everyone”

Tennis scoring over the years has evolved to make the match duration shorter and to make it less physically taxing on players. However, what Novak Djokovic has proposed in a recent interview is quite the radical step. The 24-time Major champion has spoken about altering the scoring system in such a way that two hours would be an average time for completing even a five-set match.

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“I think tennis needs a new scoring system. “Sets should not be played up to six games. I believe that a set should be played up to four games, with the possible abolition of the ‘advantage’ rule at 40:40,” said Djokovic to Instagram creator Nick Coutracos during the Fanatics Fest. “Matches would be played until someone wins three such shortened sets. That way, matches would not last longer than two hours, which, in my opinion, is best for everyone.”

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Playing the traditional ‘first to six’ games set with ad scoring has been a long-adopted scoring system, especially in singles, since as early as the 1870s, with the tiebreak being introduced at the 1970 US Open to make sure that marathon matches were no longer a broadcasting obstacle. It was in 2022 that all four Slams introduced a 10-point tiebreak in the fifth set of matches, instead of having a different set of fifth-set rules at each Slam. US Open led the way for the change, having introduced this in 2019.

Djokovic’s proposal to cut sets to four games will automatically shorten the time, but what would be even more impactful would be removing the ad system and playing a deciding point at 40-40. Often, servers lose their rhythm and can’t put together two good serves, making deuce games tedious affairs. A deciding point will raise the stakes at 40-40 and reduce the time as well, as seen in doubles matches, especially at the Grand Slams.

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The faster formats have been used in certain events, but mostly in doubles. However, the one notable singles competition that uses the Fast Four format is the ATP Next Gen finals, which pits the eight best young players in a season against each other, a competition that has been won by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Modifying the sets will also mean that best-of-five set matches could finish quickly, as Djokovic had previously argued for introducing best-of-three set matches even at the Slams.

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Novak Djokovic Has Made the Case for Best of Three Sets at Grand Slams in the Past

Back in 2021, Djokovic had spoken about having best-of-three set matches even at Grand Slams. The Serb’s comments were not unfounded, as a top player plays anywhere between 70 and 80 matches all throughout the year in a rigorous schedule. On the court, the extreme baseline play has been normalized, and with uniform court speeds, points on all surfaces are often long.

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“I am more of a proponent of best-of-three sets everywhere”, said Djokovic in 2021. “You asked me why. I just feel that we have enough tournaments, enough matches during the year”.

However, the Serb was also aware that five-set matches at Grand Slams are a unique asset of the sport, as they often result in classic contests at the biggest competitions. At the 2024 Wimbledon, Nole voiced his support for a mixed format, with the Slams having three-set matches in the early rounds, while the second week would see best-of-five sets.

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“The only thing that I’m maybe thinking it could be good to consider is the opening rounds that could go best-of-three, then you move into the hybrid of best-of-fives from the fourth rounds or quarters. I don’t know. That’s just me, my thinking”, said Djokovic in his press conference at the 2024 Wimbledon. “I think best-of-five, particularly in the last three or four rounds of a Slam, you need to keep”.

Djokovic himself has been part of some thrilling five-set contests over the year, such as the Australian Open final against Nadal in 2012, and the 2019 SW19 final against Federer. Even at this stage of his career, the Serb has played three iconic five-set matches at Slams this year, winning against the likes of Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Melbourne and London, while losing to Joao Fonseca in Paris.

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However, on the flip side, the Serb had nothing left in reserve to play Sinner at Wimbledon after his five-four epic against Auger-Aliassime. Therefore, while there’s merit to the Serb’s suggestions to shorten the game, completely robbing the audience of a five-set thriller might reduce the sport’s entertainment value.