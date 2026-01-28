Novak Djokovic Calls Out Reporter’s Disrespect After Bizarre Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Question

Novak Djokovic’s path to the 2026 Australian Open semifinal saw plenty of interesting turns of events. The Serbian’s quarterfinal victory over Lorenzo Musetti came after the Italian retired while leading two sets. And this was enough to keep Djokovic in contention for that elusive 25th Grand Slam title. However, during the press conference, the mood turned from discussing a dramatic match to a certain Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner question.

“When you first, in the early part of your career, when you were chasing Roger and Rafa for titles, and now at the back end of your career, you’re chasing Jannik and Carlos,” the reporter said, which didn’t sit well with the 38-year-old. After questioning, “I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?” and a few back and forth with the reporter, Djokovic showed his calm composure with a proper answer.

“Well, I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between where the times when I started chasing, as you say, Rafa and Roger, and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik, and there’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams,” he said.

This is a developing report…