Novak Djokovic Caught Off Guard by Roman Safiullin’s 3-Word Message Seconds Before Wimbledon Clash

Novak Djokovic took to the Centre Court on Sunday to lock horns against Roman Safiullin in the fourth round of Wimbledon. This was the first time in almost two years that the two got drawn against each other. Their last meeting dates back to the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-2. The two were seen exchanging a few words before entering the court. This is where Safiullin left Djokovic startled with a short but precise message.

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“Your name’s everywhere,” Safiullin told Djokovic. Notably, the Russian is known to admire Djokovic quite a bit. Having lost to him on all three occasions that the two of them have had an encounter, Safiullin had even described the former World No. 1 as “the most difficult opponent” he has ever faced in 2023.

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