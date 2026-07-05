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Novak Djokovic Caught Off Guard by Roman Safiullin’s 3-Word Message Seconds Before Wimbledon Clash

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 5, 2026 | 10:05 AM EDT

HomeTennis

Novak Djokovic Caught Off Guard by Roman Safiullin’s 3-Word Message Seconds Before Wimbledon Clash

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 5, 2026 | 10:05 AM EDT

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Novak Djokovic took to the Centre Court on Sunday to lock horns against Roman Safiullin in the fourth round of Wimbledon. This was the first time in almost two years that the two got drawn against each other. Their last meeting dates back to the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-2. The two were seen exchanging a few words before entering the court. This is where Safiullin left Djokovic startled with a short but precise message.

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“Your name’s everywhere,” Safiullin told Djokovic. Notably, the Russian is known to admire Djokovic quite a bit. Having lost to him on all three occasions that the two of them have had an encounter, Safiullin had even described the former World No. 1 as “the most difficult opponent” he has ever faced in 2023.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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