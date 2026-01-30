Novak Djokovic Claims Retirement Talks Played a Major Role in Defeating Jannik Sinner

The days leading up to the Australian Open heard a lot of whispers. It was around Novak Djokovic, who is at the sunset of his career. Indeed, speculations around his retirement were everywhere, murmured around the mouths of not fans, but also experts in the sport. And just like every time, Djokovic has denied any claims, but following his Australian Open semifinal victory against Jannik Sinner, he had something more to say.

The First Serve on X reported that Djokovic reflected on his own belief, saying, “I never stopped doubting. I never stopped believing in myself. There’s a lot of people that doubt me. I see there is a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years.” In this process, he didn’t just shut down any claim around his retirement, but also made his goals quite clear.

“You know, I want to thank them all, because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong, which I have tonight. For me, it’s not a surprise, to be honest. I know what I’m capable of,” the 38-year-old added. Well, the performance that the Serb showcased was a testament to his resilience.

It wasn’t an easy Australian Open semifinal for Djokovic. He was facing world no. 2 Sinner, who was also on his path to defend his title on the Aussie hard court. And the match? It was a complete back-and-forth between the two.

This is a developing report…