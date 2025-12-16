brand-logo
Novak Djokovic Confirms Adelaide Return as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Set for Exhibition

By Supriyo Sarkar

Dec 16, 2025 | 3:23 AM EST

Novak Djokovic was missing from early-season entry lists for 2026, absent from Brisbane and the United Cup, prompting speculation he would head straight to the Australian Open. However, just as that narrative settled, the Serbian flipped the script. Djokovic made a late, headline-grabbing entry into the Adelaide International now, returning as a major draw while top two seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner take the stage in an exhibition.

Novak Djokovic has been confirmed for the upcoming Adelaide International, scheduled from 12–17 January. His name appeared only after he was missing from the tournament’s initial entry list. That absence had fueled a strong belief that the 24-time Grand Slam champion would skip all warm-up events before the Australian Open.

All earlier signs pointed to Djokovic heading straight to Melbourne without competitive preparation. He was not listed for Brisbane, where he played in 2024, or the United Cup, where “Nole” opened his season in 2023. His late Adelaide entry, therefore, arrives as a clear surprise.

The decision also reshapes the pre-Australian Open picture because Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will not play official warm-up tournaments. Instead, the top two seeds have chosen an exhibition route. They will meet in South Korea at the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January.

Their exhibition comes only eight days before the Australian Open main draw begins in Melbourne on 18 January. “For domestic tennis fans, it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete,” tournament organisers said, underlining the event’s local significance.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide International draw already promises quality and depth. Players such as Jack Draper, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Matteo Berrettini are confirmed, ensuring a demanding week of competition. Djokovic will enter the ATP 250 event immediately among the main attractions.

Djokovic also has strong memories at the Adelaide International. He won the tournament in 2023 and felt a deep connection with the crowd. “It definitely felt like playing at home, that’s for sure,” Djokovic said after claiming glory two years ago in Adelaide. “The support that I’ve been getting in the last 10 days, I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much for everyone for coming out every single match.”

One year ago, Djokovic opened his season at the Brisbane International. He beat Rinky Hijikata and Gael Monfils before losing to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals. Brisbane also marked his doubles return alongside Nick Kyrgios after a long injury layoff.

As Djokovic now adds Adelaide to his schedule, expectations rise. He will aim for the title, boosted by the recent addition of a special performance trainer to his team. The move signals renewed confidence and intent as he builds toward Melbourne once again. 

Novak Djokovic appoints Mark Kovacs ahead of the 2026 season

As the 2026 season approaches, Novak Djokovic knows his priorities have changed. He will turn 38 during the year. Physical health now matters more than anything else. Even the recent Grand Slam dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz comes second. Djokovic wants his body ready for the biggest moments.

At this stage of his career, careful planning is essential. Managing workload, recovery, and fitness has become central to his strategy. Longevity, not volume, now defines his approach as he competes against much younger rivals.

And to support this plan, Djokovic has strengthened his inner circle. He has hired respected Australian-based performance trainer Mark Kovacs. Kovacs will focus on keeping Djokovic fully fit and reducing injury risk. The task is demanding, but the goal is clear and carefully defined.

This move underlines Djokovic’s intent to extend his career. He still believes he can challenge the sport’s new leaders. The Serbian remains driven to compete at the highest level, even against players nearly two decades younger.

Now, Djokovic returns to Adelaide for the ATP 250 event. Expectations will be high once again. With Mark Kovacs now on his team, attention turns to results. Can careful fitness management help Djokovic lift the title once more?

