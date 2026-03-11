Novak Djokovic Confronts Umpire After Arthur Rinderknech’s Controversial Move at Indian Wells

Tempers briefly flared under the California desert lights at the BNP Paribas Open. Even when it’s doubles, drama seems to follow Novak Djokovic. And this time, the 24-time Grand Slam champion wasn’t impressed with what he believed was a questionable mid-rally tactic from his opponent.

What started as a routine rally quickly turned into one of the most debated moments of the tournament. During a second-round doubles clash at Indian Wells, the pairing of Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas found themselves in a tense exchange with the French-Monegasque duo of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.

The controversial moment came early in the opening set with the score tied at 2-2. As Tsitsipas prepared to fire a passing shot during a quick exchange at the net, Rinderknech – stationed at the baseline – suddenly whipped his racquet through the air in an exaggerated volley motion despite the ball being nowhere near him.

The unexpected movement appeared in Tsitsipas’ peripheral vision and disrupted the Greek star’s timing. His shot sailed long beyond the baseline, initially awarding the point to Rinderknech and Vacherot.

Novak Djokovic immediately stopped and turned toward the chair umpire, gesturing toward the Frenchman and questioning the move. A discussion followed between Djokovic and Rinderknech as both players explained their sides while the umpire considered the situation.

Under ATP rules, any deliberate movement or noise meant to distract an opponent can be ruled as a hindrance. The chair umpire soon initiated a video review, examining slow-motion footage from multiple camera angles before delivering the verdict. “Ladies and gentlemen, after the video review, Mr. Rinderknech moved his racquet. This is interpreted to be a hindrance; therefore, point to Djokovic-Tsitsipas.”

The ruling overturned the initial decision and awarded the point to Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Even during the review, a noticeable exchange unfolded between Djokovic and Rinderknech, though the broadcast could not clearly capture what was said.

Did the tense moment change the result? Despite the momentum swing, the controversial call didn’t ultimately decide the match. Rinderknech and Vacherot regrouped and held their nerve in the key moments to edge past the star duo 7-6(4), 7-5, knocking Djokovic and Tsitsipas out of the doubles draw.

However, the tension lingered even after the final point. At the net, the handshake felt noticeably brief. While Djokovic shared a respectful nod with Vacherot, his exchange with Rinderknech appeared far more restrained. The Frenchman later clapped animatedly toward the crowd, celebrating the upset with a broad smile. What did Arthur Rinderknech say after the match?

Arthur Rinderknech cracks a joke after defeating Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in a dramatic doubles match

A dramatic doubles upset at the BNP Paribas Open ended with a touch of humor. After eliminating one of the tournament’s star pairings, Arthur Rinderknech couldn’t resist cracking a lighthearted joke about his team’s rare bragging rights over Novak Djokovic.

The French-Monegasque cousins displayed remarkable composure throughout the one-hour-42-minute battle. They saved three set points while serving at 5-6 in the opening set before stealing it in a tie-break. In the second set, they flipped the script again, reeling off four straight games after trailing 3-5 to seal the upset.

According to Infosys ATP Stats, the pair hammered 11 aces and saved four of the five break points they faced – numbers that highlighted just how clutch they were in the key moments. After the victory, Rinderknech delivered a humorous remark that quickly drew attention.

“He (Vacherot) was already 1-0 up against Djokovic in singles,” Rinderknech said of his partner Vacherot. “Now he’s 2-0 overall, and I’m 1-0. I’m not sure many players can say that, you know? It’s a fun fact.”

Valentin Vacherot previously stunned Djokovic during his title run in Shanghai, meaning the cousins can now boast a combined unbeaten record against the Serbian legend. For the pair, the run has been about enjoying the moment rather than overthinking the pressure.

“Right now we’re having fun, and we’re not putting too much thought into playing the big points,” Vacherot said. “We’re going for our shots, and it’s working. We’re playing good, and as Arthur says, we have a lot of joy. We’re at one of the best tournaments in the world playing doubles, so we’re putting in full effort.”

Rinderknech echoed the sentiment while soaking in the atmosphere of Indian Wells. “It’s cool,” he said. “It’s a great time to be playing together, and winning makes it even better. We are just enjoying the days here. It’s a great tournament. It’s a big event, so the bigger the wins, the better it is.” Next up, the cousins will face the powerful Russian duo of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov for a place in the semifinals.

On the other side, with the doubles campaign over, Novak Djokovic will now focus entirely on his singles run in the California desert. The five-time champion is set to face defending champion Jack Draper in the Round of 16.

It will mark their second ATP Tour meeting, with Djokovic winning their only previous encounter at the Wimbledon Championships. However, Draper has developed rapidly since then and enters the clash with growing confidence.

“I’m trying to manage my body and my mental state on a daily basis so that I can be peaking as much as I possibly can on a given day,” Djokovic said. “Then, of course, there is a challenge and obstacle across the net. It’s not going to get easier from here… Jack Draper is next, who is the defending champ and playing at a really high level again, but I love the challenge.”

According to Novak Djokovic, these types of challenges are one of the biggest reasons why he is still here and competing with these young guys. “I want to see how they beat me – if they can – and that drives me every day to get better and prove to myself and others that I can still play at a high level.”

Draper, meanwhile, has nothing but admiration for the Serbian icon. According to the Brit, Novak Djokovic is the “ultimate challenge.” He even hailed the Serb as the G.O.A.T. and said he’s looking forward to the match. Currently, Djokovic has a 1-0 lead over Jack Draper. The Serb has faced severe challenges at this tournament so far. Do you think he can extend his lead over Draper with another win at Indian Wells?