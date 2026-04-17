Novak Djokovic Contradicts Reporter’s Claims About His Madrid Participation

Novak Djokovic has occupied himself during the time he has been out of competitive tennis. On Thursday evening, the 38-year-old was seen in the first row at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, where Real Madrid played in the 38th round of the EuroLeague against Crvena Zvezda, his favorite club in Serbia. He was joined by his son Stefan, and alongside him in the front was another Serbian sporting legend, Luka Dončić, who was also paying a little homecoming visit to the club where he had grown up before joining the NBA.

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And it was in the Movistar Arena that Djokovic made a statement about his intentions towards the Mutua Madrid Open. What he said was in direct contradiction to what had already been reported about him.

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Speaking on the matter at the arena, the world No. 4 was measured and careful. “I hope I can participate. I’m dealing with some physical problems, and I’m not sure yet if I’ll be able to compete, but I’m going to try,” Djokovic said.

A French journalist had already announced in the week that the Serb had confirmed his presence at La Caja Mágica. It was reported that the 38-year-old would be back playing clay. The word went round, with tennis fans getting excited, but there was one trouble: Djokovic had not stated that.

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There is no confirmation. It is a player who is navigating through an injury and not promising anything that he cannot deliver. The difference between the two statements is huge, and the clarification is important for fans who might be planning to be at the stadium for his presence.

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The origins of the issue trace back to Indian Wells, where Djokovic was visibly dealing with a forearm injury during the tournament, having a white compression sleeve on his arm for support. He overcame the worry to make the round of 16, where a grueling three-setter against British No. 1 Jack Draper seems to have escalated the problem. The shoulder issue, which has kept him out of Miami and Monte Carlo, can keep him out of Madrid too.

The results of his 2026 schedule tell a story. Two tournaments, nine matches, and two defeats, both at the hands of top-level players: Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final and Draper at Indian Wells. Every appearance has been selective, every decision weighed against what his body can sustain across a full calendar that includes Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open as non-negotiable targets.

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There is, however, an indicator that Madrid is still a real option and not a wish. In recent days, Djokovic has been on the clay courts at Marbella and has started the practice of getting his body and his game adjusted to the slowness of the red dirt before the clay swing. It is a positive that he is out there practicing, but the difference between hitting balls at a practice court and playing at the Masters 1000 level is the actual reality.

Madrid, which he has won three times, would be a big comeback. The tournament takes place from April 22 to May 3. Whether he steps onto the clay of the Caja Mágica is a question of what his body tells him in the next few days. Being the No. 4-ranked player in the world means that he would receive a bye in the first round, therefore giving him extra time to recover.

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At this stage of his career, with his 39th birthday next month, the Serb is not focused on playing every tournament on the calendar. Rather, he is focused on recovery and other aspects of life, such as spending time with family. As his participation in Madrid hangs in the balance, the co-director of the tournament has shared his reflections on the uncertainty surrounding the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

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Djokovic’s participation is not the only headache organizers are facing at the moment. The fact that it is a combined ATP and WTA Masters 1000, one of the most important events in the calendar, is looking down the barrel at opening without the three largest names in men’s tennis on the draw sheet.

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Co-director of the tournament, Feliciano Lopez, was candid regarding Djokovic attending the tournament in particular.

“He’s keen to come to Madrid, that’s what I’ve been told. Obviously, we know Djokovic’s schedule lately is what it is. He has the ability to play very little and still be fighting for the big titles at almost 40 years old,” López said.

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“What I think is that he’s keen to come to Madrid, so it’s one of his priorities of the clay court season, obviously after Roland Garros. We have to be very respectful of this because he plays so infrequently and chooses his tournaments so specifically and precisely… We have to be cautious, but if everything goes well, we’ll have Djokovic in Madrid too,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has complicated the tournament to a great extent. The world No. 2 was already back at the Barcelona Open only two days after his loss at the Monte Carlo final against Jannik Sinner. He had expressed his desire to play the entire clay season but was met with an obstacle.

The Spaniard began his Barcelona campaign with a victory over Otto Virtanen in straight sets. Then, in that same match, he sustained an arm injury, which made him withdraw the next day. His crew is yet to ascertain the full scope of the issue, and at the Italian Open and Roland Garros, where he is defending 3000 points in both events, the choice on whether to gamble on Madrid will be made purely on the turn of the next few days.

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“It’s a more serious injury than we all expected, and I have to listen to my body so it doesn’t affect me in the future,” Alcaraz said upon withdrawing from Barcelona.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, is not yet determined. Having won Monte Carlo and regained the world No. 1 status, the Italian declared he would take a few days off and discuss it with his staff; this was almost a week ago, and no move has been announced. Having nothing to defend in Madrid after the suspension last year, he is likely to skip the tournament and directly head towards his home master’s in Rome.

The most adverse outcome, as far as Madrid is concerned, the absence of both Alcaraz and Sinner, still having no idea whether or not Djokovic will participate in the tournament, is an exact repeat of the 2025 edition. Alexander Zverev had taken the top seed last year, and he would again if the trend continues.

Organizers will be hoping that the next 48 hours will bring much better news for them. But having managed it last year, they now know how to manage this adversity. They still have their defending champions, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, scheduled to play in the tournament, keeping the hype up for the fans.