Novak Djokovic Debuts Cutting-Edge 8-Minute Recovery Pod After Injury Struggles

Father Time may be pressing in on Novak Djokovic, but the 38-year-old refuses to yield. Despite battling mounting injuries since mid-2024, he still closed 2025 as world No. 4 with a remarkable 39–11 record from just 13 events. Now, as 2026 approaches, Djokovic says he is working to “rebuild” his body, determined to launch strong into the new season and stay competitive with the help of a recovery pod.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Novak Djokovic spoke to Sky Sports at the Qatar Grand Prix, where he presented his new Regenesis recovery pod. He explained why this technology matters to him and how it connects to his current physical struggles.

“I’m taking a short break and trying to reconstruct my machine, so to speak, in racing terminology. I’ve been getting injured more often than not in the last 18 months, so I’m trying to rebuild my body so the start of the next season will be great and, hopefully, I can keep it up with the best guys,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic did not hide who he meant by “the best guys.” With the ‘Big Three’ era now over, a new generation leads the ATP Tour. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated men’s tennis for nearly two full seasons and set the standard throughout 2025. Djokovic knows they are the players he must match if he wants to stay at the top.

Imago Hellenic Championship ATP, Tennis Herren 250 Final – Novak Djokovic of Serbia react during the Hellenic Championship ATP 250 final tennis match held in OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece, 8 November 2025. IMAGO/ONE INCH PRODUCTIONS ATHENS Greece Copyright: xONExINCHxPRODUCTIONSx 6725373

When asked about what the Regenesis pod actually does, Djokovic gave a simple description.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a multi-sensory wellness capsule pod that resets your batteries in the shortest amount of time, which is eight minutes.” For him, it represents a new way to recover quickly and more efficiently.

Wellness and recovery have long been central to Djokovic’s routine. His interest dates back to the early years of his career, when he struggled with fatigue and asthma. Over time, he explored nutrition, breathing techniques, and various recovery methods. This pod brings all his ideas together within one system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Regenesis pod uses several therapies at once. These include light therapy, sound frequency, pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF), aromatherapy, crystal energy, and infrared heat. All of these elements work together to improve both physical and mental recovery.

Djokovic is not just the face of the pod. He is also a co-founder and investor. He says the idea started in Bali in 2019, when he met Australian Tav Keen. Keen works with technology designed to help people enter deep meditative states quickly.

Their shared interest led them to build a workshop and lab in Bali, with global support teams preparing the pod for launch. Djokovic spoke proudly about the mission behind the technology at the Upfront Ventures Summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Across the expanse of my career, I’ve been in constant pursuit of any incremental edge that drives consistent peak performance and keeps me at the top of my game. That journey has brought me here. I’m delighted to present Regenesis, a convergence of leading-edge technologies that shall enable many others to discover their best selves. It’s a modern solution to a busy life. You go in and out in 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes and feel refreshed, revitalised and recharged for the rest of the day.”

Qatar Airways has already partnered in the project. The airline will offer the treatment to both staff and travellers. This marks one of the first major collaborations linked to the pod’s global rollout.

And as Djokovic turns to health and wellness with even greater focus, this is not the first time he has spoken openly about the challenge of keeping up with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Talking about keeping up, Jannik Sinner is one to hold the infamous Winning Formula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jannik Sinner’s breakthrough fueled by Formula Medicine

Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli has long been a crucial influence in Jannik Sinner’s rise, beginning his extended role within the Italian’s team in 2020 through the collaboration between Formula Medicine and the Piatti Tennis Centre. This partnership paved the way for the creation of the “Mental Economy Gym,” a groundbreaking space dedicated entirely to mental-preparation training for elite athletes.

Ceccarelli’s own journey reads like a story of innovation born from experience. He first entered the world of Formula 1 in 1989 as an athletic trainer with the Leyton House F1 team. While managing every clinical aspect related to the drivers and working as a physiotherapist, he quickly understood how essential medical insight was to peak performance.

This realisation drove him to establish Formula Medicine a few years later, eventually transforming it into a global leader in athlete preparation. Over time, the program attracted some of the most exceptional talents in motorsport.

His roster of clients includes four-time World Drivers’ Champion Sebastian Vettel and two-time champion Fernando Alonso, along with newer stars like Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo. Yet the influence of Formula Medicine has since expanded far beyond racing.

Jannik Sinner stands as one of its most compelling success stories. Italy’s young tennis sensation stunned the world with four Slam titles overall and, this year, a second consecutive ATP Finals crown, sparking widespread curiosity about the training model behind his mental sharpness.

Sinner has openly credited his growth to the Formula Medicine method and to Ceccarelli’s guidance, saying, “I feel that I have improved. Obviously stepping on the court, it is a little bit different still. But I think we are making good progress.”

One of the most striking aspects of Formula Medicine is how it reframes mental training. Rather than traditional one-on-one sessions with a mental coach, the system collects data through computer-measured brain-usage exercises, teaching athletes to complete tasks with maximum efficiency and minimal cognitive strain.

Still, Sinner stresses awareness and comprehension, explaining, “This is a little bit different because you are working on these things and you have to understand what happened and why and everything.”

With more top athletes embracing scientific, data-driven methods, many now wonder whether such cutting-edge approaches could one day surpass traditional routines altogether.