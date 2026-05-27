Novak Djokovic Demands Apology From French Open Opponent Before Facing Crowd Boos in a Tense Clash

“Please have some respect,” the chair umpire pleaded as the hostile Paris crowd repeatedly booed Novak Djokovic during his second-round clash against home favorite Valentin Royer. But the noise didn’t stop, and neither did Djokovic. The Serbian brushed aside the atmosphere to comfortably take the opening two sets. However, tensions flared again in the third when Djokovic lost a crucial point. This time, the crowd erupted once more as the 24-time Grand Slam champion asked his opponent to apologize.

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The tense moment came during one of Djokovic’s service games. Royer managed to get a return back that clipped the net cord before dropping over, eventually helping the Frenchman win the point.

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In tennis, it is usually considered customary to offer a quick apology after benefiting from such a lucky break. However, Royer instead celebrated the point with pumped fists, something that clearly didn’t sit well with Djokovic. The Serb immediately gestured for an apology from the Frenchman, who eventually offered one moments later. The 39-year-old then responded with sarcastic applause toward Royer, a reaction that only triggered even louder boos from the Paris crowd.

Match commentator Jim Courier watched the entire episode unfold and jokingly remarked that Royer had “poked the bear”

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Novak Djokovic was also visibly disrupted by the crowd while preparing to serve. The chair umpire eventually stepped in, asking fans to show equal support for both players. Even as the noise settled and Djokovic received some applause, he was heard shaking his head and saying, “No respect.”

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Playing in hostile home atmospheres is nothing new for Djokovic. In the first round too, he faced Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, with the crowd firmly backing the local favorite. The Serb struggled to create break chances against the big-serving Frenchman, while the audience reacted to every missed return. But as he so often does, Djokovic eventually turned things around, breaking serve and closing out the match in four sets.

Despite facing such a hostile crowd, Djokovic was not deterred in his mission of winning his match in his bid for a 25th Major title.

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Novak Djokovic Wins a Hard-Fought Second Round Encounter at the French Open

Even with the crowd constantly in his ear, the Serb was keen on a quick, efficient win to avoid overexerting himself under the Paris heat and preserve energy for the later rounds. The match began exactly as he would have wanted, with early breaks helping him cruise through the first two sets.

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But the third set brought a twist. Royer loosened up and began going for his shots, resulting in a wild sequence of four straight service breaks before the set eventually headed into a tiebreak. There, the Frenchman raised his level, even saving a match point against one of the best closers in tennis history, forcing the contest into a fourth set.

While the Frenchman sensed a comeback, Djokovic found a way to break Royer’s serve early and went ahead in the set.

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To his credit, the Frenchman saved four more match points and even had a break point for himself, but Djokovic held firm amid the noise to secure the victory after 3 hours and 44 minutes.

The Serb will now face either Joao Fonseca or Dino Prizmic in the next round, and each option brings its own kind of challenge for Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Fonseca would arrive with the backing of a passionate Brazilian crowd behind him, while Prizmic carries recent confidence after beating Djokovic at the Italian Open, making either matchup a tricky hurdle in the Serb’s path forward.