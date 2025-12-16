Novak Djokovic Drops a Late Twist Ahead of the Australian Open 2026

At 38, Novak Djokovic is still refusing to slow down. That’s why he’s brought Mark Kovacs into his team, a coach known for expertise in physical conditioning, injury prevention, biomechanics, recovery, and on-court performance optimization. And with that support behind him, Novak Djokovic is already setting his sights on his next, perhaps unexpected, challenge.

Just hours ago, veteran journalist and tennis commentator José Morgado took to X while sharing the WTA 500/ATP 250 Adelaide entry lists. “Wow,” he wrote in surprise, before adding, “Novak Djokovic will play Adelaide in the week before the Australian Open!”

Intererstingly, Novak Djokovic’s name appeared only after being absent from the initial list, an omission that had fueled widespread belief he would skip all warm-up events ahead of Melbourne.

Tournament organizers in Australia confirmed Tuesday that the 24-time Grand Slam Winner will return to Adelaide, where he’s competed twice before and won both times, in 2007 and 2023. This time, the world No. 4 will play the Adelaide International, an ATP 250 event scheduled from January 12 to 17, continuing his familiar build-up toward the Australian Open.

All signs initially pointed to Novak Djokovic heading straight to Melbourne without any competitive tune-up. He wasn’t entered in Brisbane, where he played in 2024, or the United Cup, where he opened his season in 2023. That’s why his late addition to the Adelaide entry list came as a genuine surprise.

On the men’s side, players like Jack Draper, Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to compete. And the women’s draw is led by defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys, along with top 10 stars Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Moreover, tournament director Alicia Molik highlighted what Djokovic’s presence means for the event. “The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament’s continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours,” the 44-year-old said.

While Novak Djokovic has been more selective in recent years, the goal is to arrive at the Australian Open in peak shape. Playing in Adelaide allows him to get valuable match time early in the 2026 season rather than heading into Melbourne underprepared.

And now, with strong memories at the Adelaide International, Djokovic has already shared how meaningful it feels to return in a place that clearly brings out his best. So what has he said about it?

Novak Djokovic says Adelaide feels like a prayer answered

Novak Djokovic has always felt a special connection with Adelaide. After lifting the title there two years ago, he said it “felt like playing at home,” crediting the overwhelming support he received throughout the week. He admitted the atmosphere was unlike anything he had experienced in a long time, thanking fans for showing up “every single match.”

RIYADH, Oct. 17, 2025 — Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during the semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2025.

Last season, the former world No. 1 began his year at the Brisbane International. He earned wins over Rinky Hijikata and Gael Monfils before falling to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals. The tournament also marked his return to doubles, teaming up with Nick Kyrgios after an extended injury break.

However, despite his age, Novak Djokovic continues to earn strong backing from pundits. On December 12, X user BarclayCard18 shared Sergiy Stakhovsky’s blunt assessment, with the former Ukrainian pro stating, “Novak has every chance of winning another Grand Slam,” even suggesting he has “a better chance than Zverev.” And why did he say that?

It’s mainly because, Stakhovsky’s confidence comes from Djokovic’s résumé and consistency. He pointed to the Serb’s steady 2025 campaign, noting four semifinal appearances and his ability to remain competitive across all surfaces.

Now, with Adelaide added to his schedule once again, expectations are only growing. Novak Djokovic will arrive aiming for another title, supported by the recent addition of a performance-focused trainer to his team. The decision signals renewed belief and clear intent as he ramps up for Melbourne yet again.

That said, is Novak Djokovic still the safest bet in Melbourne despite rising stars like Alcaraz and Sinner? What do you think?