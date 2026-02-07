Novak Djokovic Drops Fresh Update as Retirement Buzz Looms Large After Australian Open Setback

Novak Djokovic’s future remains one of tennis’s most compelling storylines heading into 2026, especially after his Australian Open final defeat intensified retirement chatter. At 39, few would question an exit, but the Serbian legend isn’t ready to fade. Instead, he has made his stance clear; his sights remain firmly set on competing through the next Olympic Games, extending a career defined by relentless purpose and enduring ambition.

On the opening day of the Winter Olympics, a fan asked Djokovic about his future. The question was about his playing plans and possible retirement. His response left little room for doubt.

“I am not thinking about retirement. My goal is to play until the 2028 Olympic Games. Being in the village with all the other athletes is a unique experience,” he said.

He further explained his mindset and long-term vision. “It’s far off, but I have a desire to play until then,” he added, confirming his target of the 2028 Olympics.

Djokovic already completed a historic milestone at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 38-year-old finally won his first Olympic gold medal. It was the only missing title in his remarkable career.

After that achievement, many believed he would retire. Some felt there was nothing left for him to prove. However, the former world No. 1 never agreed with that idea.

This is also not the first time he has spoken about Los Angeles 2028. Last year, he shared similar thoughts during a conversation with football coach Slaven Bilic. The discussion took place on the (Ne)uspjeh Prvaka podcast.

During that interview, Djokovic explained what truly drives him. “The only thing on my mind right now, and the only thing that motivates me, is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Above all, for me, it’s love and passion for the sport. I love tennis, and I still love picking up a racket.”

He further added, “The kid in me who fell in love with tennis is still there; I still feel that connection. If I didn’t have that passion and desire to compete, I wouldn’t continue, but I still love going out on the court and winning with a racket in my hands. That fire is still inside me,”

His love for the Olympics goes beyond tennis. Even during the Winter Olympics in Italy, he showed support for fellow athletes. His presence and engagement reflected his connection with the Olympic spirit.

Recently, Lindsey Vonn shared posts from athletes and celebrities wishing her well. Djokovic reposted her update on Instagram. He added a short but powerful message: “Let’s go Lindsey 🙌🙏💪.”

Djokovic’s determination has impressed many former players and experts. Competing at the highest level at 41 will be a huge challenge. Yet, his passion and belief keep the dream alive.

For now, retirement talk can wait. Novak Djokovic’s journey continues. And his eyes remain firmly on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Nadia Petrova reacts to Novak’s Los Angeles 2028 Olympic plans

Nadia Petrova, a former world No. 3, has questioned Novak Djokovic’s plan to play at the 2028 Olympics. She shared her thoughts in an interview with Šampionat. Petrova believes the road ahead will not be easy for the Serbian legend.

“Those Games are still far away. He already won the gold in the previous ones, and honestly, I don’t understand why he wants to play in the next ones as well. He has played great games this year, but physically, he has been behind Alcaraz and Sinner. And every year that passes will be more difficult for him,” she said.

Her concerns reflect the physical demands of competing at the highest level. Djokovic will be over 41 by the time the Los Angeles Games arrive. Age and recovery could become bigger challenges with each season.

In 2025, Djokovic stayed competitive but faced tough results. He reached four Grand Slam semifinals but could not make a final. The margins at the top level became increasingly narrow for the veteran.

At the Australian Open, he delivered a strong performance. He defeated Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. However, he could not overcome Carlos Alcaraz in the final and missed out on a record 25th major title.

While Petrova raised doubts, Carlos Alcaraz shared a different view. The young Spaniard praised Djokovic’s physical condition and discipline. He believes the Serbian still has the body to compete.

“Well, I mean, his body is feeling like he’s 25 years old. It is crazy how he maintains a good level going into the matches. The level is another thing,” Alcaraz said last year.

“He can struggle, or he’s been struggling in terms of level. But I think physically he’s in really good shape. It depends on him. I’m pretty sure if his goal is to play another Olympic Games, I think he’s able to do it.”

With mixed opinions from the tennis world, Djokovic’s Olympic dream remains a major storyline. The coming seasons will decide if he can turn that ambition into reality.