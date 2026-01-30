Novak Djokovic Endures Medical Scare as Jannik Sinner Applies Pressure at Australian Open

The tennis world just can’t catch a break. Following Carlos Alcaraz’s staggering, five-hour-and-27-minute escape from Alexander Zverev on one side of the Australian Open semifinal is witnessing a clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. The Italian is trying to defend his crown, while the Serb is aiming for that 25th Grand Slam title. However, the tournament has already shown us the heights that these athletes are pushed to.

As seen on social media footage, during the third set of the second semifinal match, where Sinner was leading the set 4-3, Djokovic leaned into a towel and puked in it. However, there was more. A ball kid immediately came to the 38-year-old and handed him some tablets, which he took and later was seen heading back to the match with his racket.

This is a developing report…