Novak Djokovic Explains Why Rafael Nadal’s Presence Felt “Weird” to Him at the Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic came close, but the 2026 Australian Open slipped away. The 38-year-old legend pushed Carlos Alcaraz in a fierce battle for the title. Djokovic took the first set 6-4 under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, sending the crowd roaring. Yet the momentum didn’t last. Alcaraz stayed fearless and turned the match around while legends like Rafael Nadal watched from the stands. But it wasn’t an easy night for Nole.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Australian Open final, breaking Nadal’s record to become the youngest player in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam. The world No. 1 triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, sealing his first Melbourne crown. During the trophy ceremony, Djokovic balanced humor with heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging his longtime rival watching from the stands.

“I want to speak to the legendary Rafa, who is in the stands,” Novak Djokovic said in his speech. “Just a few words. Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here, you know? But I just want to say it’s been an honor to share the court with you, and to have you watching the finals here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a first time for me, and obviously a bit of a strange feeling. But thank you for being present. Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one tonight. It wasn’t fair, but okay.”

These two champions have created history on this very stage before. In the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic outlasted Nadal in a grueling 5-hour, 53-minute classic—the longest Grand Slam final ever. He won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5, leaving both men so drained they sat down during the trophy ceremony, a moment forever etched in tennis lore.

This is a developing story…