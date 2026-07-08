Novak Djokovic Faces Heavy Wimbledon Fine as 17 Players Punished

Before battling ‌Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure his place in the last 4, Novak Djokovic endured another fierce test against Roman Safiullin in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Nole looked visibly furious early in the third set as the match nearly slipped away before he regained control. But that bruising contest against the Russian qualifier came at a cost, as Djokovic has now been hit with a hefty monetary punishment for that match, alongside 16 other players.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has been handed a $7.5K fine by SW19 officials for an “audible obscenity” offence. The All England Club released a list of players who have been fined on Tuesday evening, confirming that the current world No. 7 had been sanctioned during the tournament.

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It likely came from Djokovic’s emotional outbursts during his fourth-round match, a contest where his frustration was hard to miss.

During that Round of 16 match, the umpire gave the former world No. 1 a formal warning after shouting “bull****” and a string of expletives in his native language. The outburst came after Nole was broken and fell 2-0 behind in the third set.

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The seven-time SW19 winner also lost his temper later in the same set when the Russian appeared to fire a powerful forehand straight at him. Moments later, Nole grabbed a spare tennis ball and angrily smashed it away.

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However, Djokovic was not the only player to be punished in SW19’s latest disciplinary update. The list of fined tennis players stretched across qualifying, singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, showing that All-England Club officials had plenty of disciplinary issues to deal with.

Gilles Arnaud Bailly was fined $2.5k for audible obscenity, whereas Henrique Rocha was also fined $2.5k, but his punishment came for racket abuse on the same day in qualifying. In addition to these, 17-year-old Mia Pohankova, Pol Martin Tiffon and Colton Smith were all fined $2.5k for audible obscenity.

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German doubles player Noma Noha Akugue was another player on the list, receiving a $2.5k fine for audible obscenity on June 24 during the qualifiers. The 22-year-old Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, meanwhile, was fined $5k for audible obscenity on June 29 in the main draw.

Damir Džumhur and Thanasi Kokkinakis were both fined $7.5k for unsportsmanlike conduct on June 30 in the main draw. The Frenchman Corentin Moutet was also hit with a $7.5k fine for the same date, although his offence was racket abuse.

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The 35-year-old Pierre-Hugues Herbert was fined $3.5k for racket abuse on July 1 in the main draw doubles. Hubert Hurkacz then received a $7.5k fine for audible obscenity on July 3, while Joao Fonseca was also fined $7.5k for racket abuse on the same day in the main draw.

The 32-year-old Swedish ace Andre Goransson was fined $5k for unsportsmanlike conduct on July 4 in mixed doubles. Julian Cash, meanwhile, landed one of the more unusual penalties on the list, receiving a $7.5k fine for a dress code violation on July 5 in doubles.

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31-year-old German Tamara Korpatsch was the final name on the list, receiving a $3k fine for unsportsmanlike conduct on July 6 in doubles.

And for Nole, this was not the only time he has found himself in trouble at SW19, with the latest punishment adding another costly chapter to his long and often fiery SW19 story.

Novak Djokovic hit with $8000 fine for racket abuse in SW19 final

Just like this year, Nole was also fined three years ago after smashing his racket against a net post during the final.

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That incident came during his defeat to former world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court as the then-36-year-old’s frustration spilled over after he failed to break the Spaniard’s serve and then lost his own service game in the decisive set.

As the pressure mounted, Nole slammed his racket into the net post in a moment that instantly grabbed attention.

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Chair umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled the Serbian up for a time violation, immediately handed him a warning for a code violation. The outburst also drew boos from sections of the Centre Court crowd, making the tense scene even louder. And the incident later cost him an $8000 fine from his runner-up prize money that year.

Now, Djokovic has moved on to the semifinals after an epic battle last night with ‌Felix Auger-Aliassime. The tennis world will now be waiting to see whether Nole can carry that same form into his next test when he takes on an opponent he has already beaten once this year.