Novak Djokovic & Frances Tiafoe React as Lindsey Vonn Pushes for Winter Olympics Despite Injury Scare

At 41, Lindsey Vonn is once again chasing Olympic history. As the American skiing icon gears up for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics despite a devastating ACL injury, support has poured in from across the sporting world – including from tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe.

Vonn recently shared posts from several athletes and celebrities who wished her well ahead of what could be her fifth and final Olympic appearance. Among them was Novak Djokovic, who reposted her update on Instagram with a simple but powerful three-word message: “Let’s go Lindsey 🙌🙏💪.”

Frances Tiafoe also joined the chorus, sharing a B/R W Sports post on his Instagram Stories that featured Vonn alongside her defiant quote: “Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible.”

She even clapped back at doubts from the medical community. Responding to a physician who questioned whether competing was realistic, Vonn wrote on X: “My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone.”

Vonn initially retired in 2019 due to recurring knee issues. After undergoing knee implant surgery, she announced a stunning comeback in late 2024 and immediately made her presence felt, earning her first podium finish in Sun Valley, Idaho. Since then, she has stacked up multiple podiums, including a historic win in St. Moritz in December 2025 that made her the oldest female skier to win an FIS World Cup race. She currently leads the women’s downhill standings.

The road to Olympic glory won’t be easy, but even a podium finish would be historic. The women’s downhill event is scheduled for February 8, just a day after the men’s race, and it remains one of the most anticipated events of the Milan-Cortina Games.

Despite competing against skiers nearly half her age, including Germany’s rising star Emma Aicher, Vonn has made it clear she’s not just participating. “I’m still gunning for another medal to close out my career,” she said.

Imago 03/02/2026-Cortina d’Ampezzo: Olympische Winterspiele Milano Cortina 2026 / VMMC / im Foto: US-Superstar Lindsey Vonn (Ski-Alpin) während einer Pressekonferenz im Medienzentrum. (Foto: Sascha Fromm / Thüringer Allgemeine)

But Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe weren’t the only tennis stars rallying behind her. World No. 2 Iga Swiatek shared Vonn’s post on Instagram Stories, writing: “As long as you fight, you are the winner.” American star Jessica Pegula echoed the sentiment with a simple message: “Warrior, let’s go.”

It seems Lindsey Vonn has a huge fan following in the tennis world, but what has her relationship been with the Serbian superstar, Novak Djokovic? Let’s find out.

Taking a look at the unique camaraderie between Novak Djokovic and Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn and Novak Djokovic have long shared a mutual respect rooted in elite longevity, resilience, and championship mentality. Over the years, the two legends have publicly praised each other’s dedication to pushing boundaries despite injuries and age-related doubts. Djokovic, himself no stranger to battling physical setbacks late in his career, has often expressed admiration for athletes who refuse to let adversity dictate their legacy – a mindset that perfectly aligns with Vonn’s fearless Olympic comeback.

Their bond became especially visible in September 2025, when Vonn stood firmly behind the Serbian after his US Open semifinal exit. Djokovic bowed out to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets (4-6, 6-7, 2-6) and admitted post-match that he struggled to match the physical intensity on court. Vonn, an ardent tennis fan, was quick to show her support, congratulating him for a strong campaign and reminding critics of his unmatched legacy.

“An amazing tournament!! Still 24!” she wrote, underscoring that one loss didn’t diminish his 24 Grand Slam titles. Their mutual respect has only grown since. On January 10, Djokovic delivered a rare public reaction after Vonn’s sensational downhill World Cup victory in Zauchensee, Austria. When the 41-year-old shared a celebratory post on Instagram Stories, Djokovic reshared it with an emphatic response:

“So good 🙏🙌👏”

The moment resonated deeply, especially as Djokovic has previously revealed he grew up as a skiing enthusiast. During Wimbledon last year, he even acknowledged reaching out to Vonn for advice while recovering from knee surgery – a process the skiing legend knows all too well.

Before that, in March 2024, Vonn openly crowned Novak Djokovic as the GOAT after meeting him in Las Vegas. The statement came after an earlier controversy, where she had referred to Roger Federer as the “forever GOAT.” Addressing the debate head-on, Vonn clarified her stance on X, writing: “Hanging with the goat, and yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to Twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one. But @DjokerNole holds the records, and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!”

As Novak Djokovic prepares to carry forward his strong start in the 2026 season, their cross-sport camaraderie stands as a testament to how greatness, resilience, and mutual respect transcend disciplines.