Novak Djokovic Admits He “Was on His Way Home” Before Injury Twist Turned the Match at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic entered his quarterfinal with three full days of rest after Jakub Mensik withdrew injured in round four. Momentum had been slipping, and an exit loomed had play continued. Instead, fortune smiled again as Lorenzo Musetti retired, handing the Serbian icon a bittersweet passage forward and an abrupt end to Musetti’s Australian Open run.

Lorenzo Musetti retired during a high-voltage AO quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic. The Serbian moved into the semifinals as a result. The match stood at 6-4, 6-3, 3-1 when Musetti stopped due to a right-leg injury.

At that point, Djokovic was clearly trailing and struggling to turn the match around. The Italian had full control before calling for treatment and eventually retirement. The sudden ending shocked the crowd and players alike.

After the match, Djokovic spoke with honesty and sympathy. “I don’t know what to say except for I feel sorry for him. He was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight.” He admitted the result did not reflect the flow of the contest.

Djokovic continued by reflecting on the cruel nature of sport. “Don’t know what to say, these kinds of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times. You know, being in quarters of a grand slam up 2 sets to love up and being in full control.” He concluded, “I mean, so unfortunate. I don’t know what else to say. I wish him a speedy recovery, and he should’ve been the winner today, no doubt.”

