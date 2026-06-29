Novak Djokovic Gives Perfect Response as His Wimbledon Match Halts for Surprise Proposal

Love filled the air at the iconic Centre Court when Novak Djokovic’s match against Wu Yibing was briefly halted. During the opening set, the Serbian was returning to his side of the court as the crowd erupted for a newly engaged couple in the stands. Yet, even with play interrupted, Nole responded with a charming gesture that left even the commentators smiling.

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The match briefly came to a halt after a fan decided it was the perfect moment to propose to his girlfriend. After the woman said “yes”, the Serbian joined in the celebration. Nole smiled and called out, “I want an invite to the wedding.”

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The 24-time Grand Slam champion then made a heart shape with his hands as the Centre Court crowd erupted in applause. The couple in the stands then looked toward Nole and gave him a thumbs up. The exchange brought smiles across the stadium before play in the first set resumed.

Only after the entire incident unfolded did BBC commentator Andrew Cotter and seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe realize what had happened.

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“Novak has just said he wants an invitation to the wedding!” McEnroe said. “‘Apparently this lady was just asked if she would marry this gentleman. It’s quite a moment for these two!’”

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Andrew Cotter, the Scottish sports broadcaster, however, quickly shifted the focus back to the action. He responded: “Alright, let’s concentrate on the tennis, everyone.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of his desired 25th Grand Slam as he takes on Wu Yibing. But for a few minutes on the court, the tennis took a back seat as love became the biggest story at the iconic All-England Club.

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Aryna Sabalenka’s Grand Slam match halted by a fan’s surprise proposal

Today’s heartwarming moment at the Centre Court was not the only proposal to steal the spotlight during a tennis match. Fans witnessed a very similar scene at last year’s US Open during Aryna Sabalenka’s win over Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

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Inside the stadium, a fan got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. As spectators noticed what was happening, the entire crowd began cheering loudly. Moments later, his girlfriend happily answered, “Yes.”

The Belarusian ace also noticed the special moment from the court. After the match, she admitted it was something the four-time Grand Slam winner had never experienced before. “I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” Sabalenka said in her post-match interview. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.”

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Another memorable proposal happened during one of Iga Swiatek’s practice sessions with Sofia Kenin at the BNP Paribas Open 2023. Two tennis fans created a memory when one fan proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of ‌practice. The moment eventually caught the attention of the six-time Slam winner.

“Can I come to the wedding?” Iga later joked after taking a pic with the newly engaged couple.

As Nole’s match continues with the Chinese opponent, today’s proposal has once again reminded everyone how unexpected moments can brighten a tennis tournament. These sudden interruptions may briefly pause the match, but they always leave players, fans, and even commentators smiling a little more during a high-voltage encounter.