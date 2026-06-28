Novak Djokovic Hails Serena Williams’ Wimbledon Comeback as “Truly Inspirational”

As Wimbledon is almost ready to start, Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as one of the leading title contenders. The legend continues to defy age, proving that 39 can indeed be the new 19. Yet his greatest motivation comes from elsewhere, as Serena Williams‘ remarkable comeback at 44 has certainly become the inspiration driving him to keep competing.

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“For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us the pleasure of seeing her back on the court – in singles as well as doubles – is remarkable,” Novak Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference yesterday.

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“I told her that whatever happens, what she’s doing is truly inspirational for me personally, and I’m sure for millions around the world,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner later added.

And for Serena, the moment is equally special. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will compete at SW19 for the first time in four years after receiving a wild card into the main draw. The seven-time SW19 title winner will also reunite with sister Venus Williams in the women’s doubles event.

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In singles, Serena will face current world No. 53 Maya Joint in the opening round. On the other hand, Serena and five-time SW19 singles champion Venus have also been drawn against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the opening round of the doubles tournament.

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While Serena’s comeback has inspired the Serbian GOAT, it is also her behind-the-scenes commitment that has caught Nole’s attention. He has watched her training up close at the All-England Club.

Novak revealed that the American GOAT is spending even more time in the gym than she did during her prime. “It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible. It’s admirable, honestly, the effort she’s putting in,” he added.

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And Novak isn’t the only one impressed by her comeback. Several other players, including those on the ATP and WTA sides, have also shared their thoughts, praising Serena’s return and the determination she continues to show.

Mirra Andreeva and Ben Shelton also shared their admiration for Serena’s comeback

Since returning to the WTA Tour after the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has not played a single singles match. At Queen’s Club, an injury to her partner, Victoria Mboko, forced their doubles campaign to end after the R16. Then came the Berlin Tennis Open, where Serena suffered an R16 defeat in doubles.

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Still, just like her fans and even Novak Djokovic, several fellow players have been inspired by her return in singles, especially at Wimbledon. “Seeing her out here, as focused as she is, really going for it at 44 years old is insanely impressive, obviously one of the biggest icons in sports history, not just tennis,” Ben Shelton recently added.

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The current French Open champion, Mirra Andreeva, admitted she was actually hoping to avoid Serena in the draw. “I was watching like this because I don’t think anyone in the draw would have wanted to play against Serena,” Mirra said. “I’m going to speak for myself. I wouldn’t want to play against Serena. I would be just very nervous.”

Even the current WTA top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, shared her admiration for Serena’s return. “It’s amazing what she’s doing. Also, it’s Serena Williams; everyone was talking about that. She’s bringing more eyes on tennis. It’s a good thing for tennis. I’m really excited to see her play.”

Now, the tennis world waits for the American GOAT to step back onto the singles court. Her comeback match is expected to be one of the most special moments of the tournament.