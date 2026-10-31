Novak Djokovic Handed Tough Paris Masters Draw With No Room for Rest

Seven Paris Masters trophies have given Novak Djokovic a remarkable connection with the French capital, but his latest visit comes with an uncomfortable twist. At 39, the Serbian faces a draw that could test him from the opening round, with little time to recover from a demanding match before another dangerous opponent steps across the net. His ATP Finals hopes are also on the line, turning a tournament he knows better than almost anyone into a high-stakes fight for survival.

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Djokovic enters the final Masters 1000 event of the season as the No. 10 seed, which means he will not receive a first-round bye. His campaign begins against Valentin Vacherot, the man who beat him on the way to winning the Shanghai Masters last year. That opening match already carries a warning: Djokovic cannot afford to treat the early rounds as a warm-up.

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A victory over Vacherot would send Djokovic into a second-round meeting against Luciano Darderi or a qualifier. The challenge would grow considerably after that. Andrey Rublev or eighth seed Alex de Minaur could await him in the third round, with top seed Alexander Zverev a potential quarterfinal opponent.

That is a demanding sequence for any player, let alone a 39-year-old trying to secure one final push toward Turin. Djokovic has won seven Paris Masters titles and owns a 50-9 record at the tournament. His experience on these courts is undeniable, but the draw offers no comfortable route into the latter stages.

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The potential meeting with de Minaur could prove especially significant. The Australian is also chasing an ATP Finals place, so a head-to-head clash could carry consequences beyond a place in the last eight. Djokovic would then face the prospect of taking on Zverev, who is set to begin his first tournament as world No. 1. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 10-5, but the German’s position at the top of the draw makes him a formidable obstacle.

José Morgado summed up the scale of Djokovic’s task in a post about his projected route. The Serbian would need to get past Vacherot, Darderi, de Minaur or Rublev, and potentially Zverev to give himself a chance of reaching Turin. Morgado described such a run at Djokovic’s age, without a day off between rounds, as one of the most impressive achievements of his career.

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The numbers explain why Paris carries such weight. Djokovic sits outside the eight qualifying places in the ATP Race to Turin, with Rafael Jodar currently ahead of him. A semifinal run would give Djokovic 400 points, but his rivals’ results will also shape the final standings. A title would bring 1,000 points and put him in a much stronger position, although even that would not make every qualification scenario straightforward.

The main draw runs from November 2 to 8, leaving Djokovic one major tournament to change his position before the ATP Finals begin on November 15. His record in Paris gives him reason to believe, but the route demands quality from the opening match.

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Basel Defeat Leaves Djokovic With Little Margin for Error

Djokovic would have preferred to arrive in Paris with more points and momentum. Instead, his Basel campaign ended with a painful three-set loss to Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. The German prevailed 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-6(5), securing his first victory over Djokovic in nine meetings.

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The match lasted two hours and 36 minutes, and Struff’s aggressive serving played a major role in the upset. Djokovic had chances to close out the contest, but the German held his nerve in the deciding tiebreak to take the win. The defeat denied Djokovic a valuable opportunity to narrow the gap in the ATP Finals race before Paris.

After the match, Djokovic admitted how much the loss stung. “It hurts that I lost, you know, he just played amazing tennis,” he said during his post-match press conference. He also praised Struff’s precision and aggression, particularly his willingness to attack with his first serve.

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That result has made the Paris draw even more consequential. Djokovic cannot simply rely on a couple of wins and hope the rankings take care of themselves. He needs a substantial run, and he may have to beat several direct qualification rivals along the way.

For a seven-time Paris champion, the setting is familiar. The circumstances are not. Djokovic has the pedigree to survive a difficult draw, but after Basel, he has almost no room for another early exit.