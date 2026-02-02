Novak Djokovic Hit With Brutal Prediction After Australian Open Disappointment

As Novak Djokovic hit a forehand long on Sunday night, it marked the end of an era. The legendary Serb walked away from an Australian Open final empty-handed for the first time. The chase for the elusive 25th Grand Slam goes on as Carlos Alcaraz lifted the title in four sets (6-2, 2-6, 3-6, 5-7). But few ex-American pros believe we might have seen the last of Nole in a major final for a long time.

When dissecting the final on the Nothing Major Show on YouTube, Sam Querrey quizzed Jack Sock about whether Djokovic could repeat his feats. “I don’t think he’s making another final this year, in my opinion,” Sock replied.

“He’s been Mr. Australian Open throughout his career. He might have wanted it a little more. It will be a very light year for him on the schedule side. But I don’t know if a 39-year-old Novak will have the same juice at a French Open trying to grind out five sets against these young bucks,” he continued.

With Djokovic prioritizing fitness over ranking points, it could be a while before he’s back on court, though he’s scheduled to compete in Doha next month.

Adding to Sock’s statement, Isner added, “Sinner was a -1300 betting favorite, which says how big of an underdog Novak was in the semis. Winning the game after being down two sets to one and losing the match on every single stat, but he was so good tactically and mentally, to make the finals at almost 39.”

At 38 years, 8 months, and 9 days, Djokovic became the second oldest finalist after Ken Rosewell at 39. Not many could’ve predicted it at the start of the tournament, much less his semifinal triumph over world No. Jannik 2 Sinner in a thrilling five-setter (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4).

After all, the 24-time Grand Slam winner fell at the semis at all four Slams last year, twice to Sinner. But this time, luck was on Djokovic’s side as he entered the match fresh and well rested after Jakub Mensik’s withdrawal handed him a bye in the fourth round and Lorenzo Musetti’s retirement cut short his quarterfinal match.

Still, Djokovic’s athleticism earned high praise from Isner. “When anyone talks about the greatest athletes of all time, if he’s not on your Mount Rushmore, you’re insane,” Isner commented.

If he managed to lift the Australian Open on Sunday, he would’ve become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, beating Ken Rosewall’s (37 years, one month, and 24 days) record.

Although he insists the record-breaking 25th slam is not on his mind, the figure 25 does carry a certain weight to it. As he turns a year older before Roland Garros in May, one has to wonder if the Australian Open represented his best, and last, chance at number 25.

The start of the long goodbye for Novak Djokovic?

Sock also raised an interesting point as he noted, “If this was his last one, maybe when he said it’s been a hell of a ride, what do you guys think of it?” Querrey immediately added, “I think he plays until he’s good, and why put a date on it?”

Sock did think if it was Djokovic’s last time at Melbourne Park, it was a well deserving way to go as one of the best-ever in the game. As for Novak Djokovic himself, he was calm and collected in his runner-up finish acceptance speech, though he did drop his biggest retirement hint yet.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or twelve months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys,” he said at the end of his runner-up speech, clearly emotional.

The question of Djokovic’s retirement has been brought up on numerous occasions by fans, ex-players, and the media. While Djokovic has always joked or brushed it off, his post-match words painted a different picture.

However, in his press conference afterward, Djokovic did add that, while reaching the final was “encouraging,” it wasn’t “enough.” He continued, “I’m gonna keep pushing and see if I get another chance.”

Whether that means pushing himself for just the 2026 season or beyond, only the Serb himself knows. After all, he did reveal last year that he hoped to defend his gold medal 2028 Olympics.

Nonetheless, his comments certainly started a debate over whether Djokovic would ever return to Melbourne Park as a player. But if it truly was a goodbye, what a way it was to go out for the 10-time Australian Open champion. He will certainly be back in France, England, and the United States again, won’t he?