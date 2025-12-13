Novak Djokovic Labeled the Safer Bet for Slam Glory Than Alexander Zverev in a Bold Prediction

Back in 2022, Novak Djokovic pledged financial support to Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky after he joined the fight to defend his country amid the Russian invasion. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, and that connection still carries weight today. And now, even with the rapid rise of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Stakhovsky firmly believes Novak Djokovic remains a legitimate threat for Grand Slam glory heading into 2026.

Just hours ago, @BarclayCard18 shared Stakhovsky’s latest take on X, where the former pro suggested there’s a higher chance of Djokovic capturing a historic 25th major than Alexander Zverev finally breaking through for his first.

“Novak has every chance of winning another Grand Slam. I would even say he has a better chance than Zverev,” Stakhovsky said with clear confidence. And the reason?

Sergiy Stakhovsky believes Novak Djokovic’s résumé alone makes him a threat heading into the Australian Open. Pointing to Djokovic’s consistency in 2025, he noted that the Serb reached four semifinals and remains capable of winning on any surface.

“His excellent statistics in Australia give him plenty of reasons to think about how he will approach this tournament and what will happen next,” added Stakhovsky.

With his outstanding history in Melbourne, where he boasts his one-sided record of 10 titles, Stakhovsky feels the 38-year-old has every reason to be confident about how he approaches the tournament and what could follow. On top of it, the numbers support that belief.

Even while dealing with recurring injuries since mid-2024, Novak Djokovic finished the 2025 season as world No. 4 with an impressive 39-11 record across just 13 events. And as 2026 approaches, Djokovic has also been open about focusing on his physical reset.

Speaking at the Qatar Grand Prix, Djokovic talked about how he’s planning to recharge his body.

“I’m taking a short break and trying to reconstruct my machine, so to say, in racing terminology.

“I’ve been getting injured more often than not in the last 18 months, so I’m trying to rebuild my body so the start of the next season will be great and, hopefully, I can keep it up with the best guys.”

Rebuilding is key for him at this stage, and his words show how he has a clear awareness of the physical demands required to stay competitive.

For Stakhovsky, that steady presence at the top is proof that Djokovic can still strike when it matters most. So now, with the Australian Open nearing, he believes Novak Djokovic’s experience and track record make him a nightmare matchup for anyone in the draw, especially in pressure moments where history and belief count.

However, while Sergiy Stakhovsky remains confident in the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s ability to compete at the highest level, he also recognizes that the landscape of men’s tennis is changing. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have established a dominance reminiscent of the Big 3 era, having claimed every Grand Slam title since the start of 2024. Still, Stakhovsky believes Djokovic’s renewed hunger, experience, and willingness to adapt against younger opponents keep him very much in the mix for the sport’s biggest titles and milestones.

Regardless, when the conversation turns to the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, their dominance reshaped men’s singles tennis in ways the sport had never seen before. And now, an 11-time Grand Slam champion has finally weighed in on who stands above the rest among Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic takes the front of the line

According to Express, tennis icon Bjorn Borg recently weighed in on the greatest-of-all-time debate during an interview, offering a clear-cut ranking. “First Djokovic, then Nadal and Federer, tied,” Borg said.

And honestly, Borg’s words carry even more weight when you consider his own remarkable career.

Despite retiring at just 26, he had already carved out a legacy that still resonates today, which naturally raises the question of how many more majors he might have won. That early exit only adds perspective to his admiration for the sustained excellence and longevity shown by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer over nearly two decades.

And when it comes to the numbers, Djokovic’s résumé makes Borg’s ranking hard to argue. The Serbian holds the all-time men’s record with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has spent a staggering 428 weeks as world No. 1, finished year-end No. 1 eight times, and owns a record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Put it all together, and Djokovic’s statistical dominance across every corner of the sport helps explain why Borg sees him standing alone at the top. That said, do you agree with Sergiy Stakhovsky’s belief that Novak Djokovic has a better shot at a 25th Slam than Zverev winning his first?