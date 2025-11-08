Novak Djokovic Leaves Everyone Guessing as He Drops Honest ATP Finals Update

Novak Djokovic has found his rhythm again, cruising into the final of the Hellenic Championship in Athens with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday. The 38-year-old Serbian ended his streak of four straight semifinal losses, putting himself within reach of his 101st career ATP title. Naturally, fans expected this run to confirm his spot at the ATP Finals, but surprisingly, that might not be the case. Adding to the uncertainty, the ATP has also been receiving flak for skipping Djokovic from the Finals photoshoot. Why, though?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, as Novak Djokovic wraps up a successful debut week on Greek soil with a place in the final at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship, he’s keeping the tennis world guessing about what comes next. Speaking after his semifinal win, Djokovic hinted that his ATP Finals participation isn’t a done deal yet.

Just hours ago, veteran journalist Nemanja Stanojcic shared on X what the 24-time Grand Slam champion had to say about his next move: “Yes, I saw the draw and groups, but it doesn’t change anything. I will make the decision after Athens,” Djokovic said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-time Grand Slam champion last lifted a trophy at the Geneva Open in May, where he beat Hubert Hurkacz to capture the title. With this latest performance, Djokovic continues to prove he’s still among the sport’s all-time greats. He now joins an elite group as only the third player in ATP history to surpass 100 career finals, trailing just Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) in the record books.

Interestingly, his latest win caps off another impressive week for the Serbian star, who also notched a 7-6(1), 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges, his 200th career win on indoor courts and the 199th tour-level semifinal of his career. Djokovic’s consistency under pressure continues to define his greatness, and his run in Athens has been nothing short of vintage Novak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyway, up next, he’ll face either Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or American Sebastian Korda in the final, both riding their own waves of strong form. A win on Sunday wouldn’t just add another trophy to the 38-year-old’s historic collection; it would make Greece the 20th different country where he’s captured an ATP title, an unmatched milestone in tennis history.

Yet, as he chases this rare feat, Djokovic recently admitted he had to overcome a “great threat” along the way, a challenge he says he’s managed to shut down as he eyes one more piece of history in Athens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Novak Djokovic stresses the need to stay locked in

Reflecting on his win over Yannick Hanfmann, Novak Djokovic told the ATP Tour that it was his best performance of the week, exactly when he needed it most. “I think it was the best tennis I’ve played this tournament. It came at the right time,” he said, confident as he geared up for the final in Athens. He then opened up about the challenge his opponent brought to the match.

“Hanfmann poses a great threat because he serves big, has a big game, so I needed to really stay focused,” he explained. The Serbian admitted there was a moment of pressure when he was broken early in the second set, but he quickly recovered. “I was a break down in the second, but I held my composure. I’m very excited for the final,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments showed the level of respect he holds for every opponent, regardless of ranking. Hanfmann, currently World No. 117, pushed Djokovic with his aggressive game and strong serve, a solid proof that even lower-ranked players can pose serious challenges. For Novak Djokovic though, staying composed and locked in was key to making it through to another final.

This run to his 144th career final has been a reflection of Djokovic’s consistency and dominance throughout the week in his new home city. Having recently relocated to Greece, he opened his Athens campaign by avenging a previous loss to Alejandro Tabilo, winning 7-6(3), 6-1. He then reached a special milestone in the quarterfinals, securing his 200th indoor hard-court victory against Nuno Borges. That said, do you think Novak Djokovic will skip the ATP Finals despite his incredible run in Athens?