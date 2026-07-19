Novak Djokovic Leaves Fans Impressed With Basketball Court Display: “Elite Motor Skills”

Whether it be a tennis court or a basketball court, Novak Djokovic is not stopping from sending his fans into awe, as the Serbian recently made an exhibition of his shooting skills on the basketball court. The former World No.1 was in attendance at the Fanatics Fest in New York, where fans got to see the epic crossover of tennis and basketball.

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Djokovic was at the NBA station during his visit to the Fanatics Fest, where the Serb took up the challenge of shooting three-pointers. If one thought the Serb was rusty with his shooting, he quickly let those notions go, as he expertly hit three consecutive three-point shots, something often associated with elite NBA players. Nole was in great spirits, hyping himself up with each shot, which sent his fans into awe as the Serb showed he has the skills to play different sports as well.

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The Fanatics Fest in New York City is an annual gathering of superstar athletes from different sports, giving fans enhanced access to their favorite celebrities and insight into the elite mentality, which the stars often discuss in panel discussions. Djokovic is not the only superstar who was at the Javits Center this year; other sports personalities, such as Lionel Messi, Kevin Durant, and Tom Brady, were also in attendance. The major leagues in the US, such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB, set up physical playstations where athletes try their hand at different sports, as seen with Djokovic this time.

Djokovic’s love for basketball is well known, as the Serb is often spotted at NBA games and was recently at the EuroLeague final, where his favorite team, Crvena Zvezda, was battling Real Madrid. Serbia has emerged as one of the basketball powerhouses in recent years, with the likes of Luka Doncic among the NBA’s most dominant players over the last five years. Djokovic also had close ties with NBA legend Kobe Bryant, with the Serb paying a tribute to the American icon at the US Open in 2023. Nole wore a custom-made shirt that had a picture of him and Bryant in the front after winning the title, paying homage to his friend who passed away in 2020.

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Fans were obviously in awe of Djokovic’s shooting calls, with few of them even suggesting the Serb could easily have become a basketball player.

Fans Were in Awe of Novak Djokovic’s Skills on the Basketball Court

One fan pointed out that Djokovic’s elite motor skills, which had seen him dominate tennis for two decades, were also a key part in the Serb’s basketball expertise. “He’s the greatest tennis player ever. Elite motor skills are part of what made him the greatest, so this shouldn’t surprise anyone”, said the fan.

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Fans were calling for the 24-time Major champion to switch to professional basketball. “Never really watch tennis, but even I know not to just call Novak Djokovic a Tennis Star,” said one fan, while another stated, “He could’ve been a generational PG. Serbia would’ve dominated at the world stage.”

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After his recent five-hour marathon match against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon, Djokovic was asked to compare his longevity with that of Lionel Messi, another athlete who has delivered match-winning performances even at 39. The Serb had a polite smile that time, and reminded everyone that soccer matches lasted only 90 minutes, a luxury he did not have on the tennis court. Seeing his basketball skills, one fan asked the Serb to change his sport, as he would not have to spend hours to win a basketball match.

“He’s a star in the wrong sport. He needs a quick switch; he wouldn’t have a four-hour NBA game,” said the fan.

Other fans were just amazed at the Serb’s ability to play different sports well. “24 Grand Slams, an Olympic Gold, and now draining triples? The man is literally a cheat code,” said a fan.

Djokovic’s