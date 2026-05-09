Novak Djokovic Makes Concerning Announcement After Mid-match Health Scare Result in Italian Open Exit

After his last appearance at Indian Wells Masters, most expected Novak Djokovic to return in time for the clay swing. But lingering injury concerns kept him out longer than expected, forcing him to miss both Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

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So when he finally made his clay-court debut of the season in Rome, fans were hoping for a deep run. Instead, things unraveled quickly, as the Serbian suffered a shock opening-round loss to 20-year-old Dino Prizmic. And what followed afterward was an admission from Djokovic that nobody really saw coming.

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Novak Djokovic faces health concerns mid-match

Novak Djokovic’s Italian Open ended as quickly as it began, and the way it went was more of a question than an answer. In the second set, Djokovic was spotted doubling over and grabbing his stomach and seemed to spit or vomit at one point, but he didn’t call for the doctor or physio.

However, following his defeat at the Foro Italico, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, the Serbian didn’t have much to say about how he felt on the court. He confessed, “I hope you understand I will not talk about that. I want to congratulate Dino. Deservedly the winner today.” Then he focused on the bigger picture and realized that physical issues had become a recurring theme in this phase of his career that he had come to embrace.

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“I don’t remember in the last two years having done a preparation for a tournament where I didn’t have a problem. But in the end, it’s my decision to continue playing, and I adapt,” he said. He went further when pressed. “It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with. It is frustrating. At the same time, it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions. It is what it is.”

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Djokovic makes tough call ahead of Roland Garros

The outcome at the Foro Italico was historic, but for the wrong reasons. It is the first time in 19 appearances at the Italian Open that Djokovic has lost his first game in Rome. The six-time Italian Open champion rumbled through the opening set and then unravelled, a difference that was as pronounced as it was troubling, with Roland Garros only weeks away.

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His plan from here is clear and already decided. He announced that he’ll skip Geneva and head straight to Paris. “This year, no. I’ll just go to Paris, straight,” he said. “It’s the decision.”

Notably, the Serbian had played the Geneva Open right before Roland Garros last year, and it turned out to be a perfect tune-up. The Serbian went on to win the title after surviving a grueling final against Hubert Hurkacz, edging him 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 in a hard-fought battle.

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He pulled off something similar at the Australian Open earlier this year too. Despite not having played a match since November 2025, Novak Djokovic still managed to make it all the way to the final. That’s the kind of belief he’ll now have to hold onto heading into Roland Garros, especially after his long-awaited clay-court return in Rome ended with both a tough loss and a stomach issue.

Dino Prizmic delivers the biggest win of his career after defeating Djokovic

It would be a disservice to Dino Prizmic to boil the outcome down to Novak Djokovic’s condition, but that’s all that was really on the mind of the public. At the age of 20, the Croatian qualifier gave one of the highlights of his young career with composure and conviction that belied his age and ranking.

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Prizmic entered the game having already won nine ATP- level matches this season, including two matches in Madrid against former world No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and current world No. 6 Ben Shelton. He knew Djokovic well, too. The two had previously met at the 2024 Australian Open, where then-18-year-old Prizmic had him in trouble with ball-striking the baseline, causing him to lose a set before finally losing in four sets. The Croatian went one better two years later and finished it off.

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The world No. 79 went up a gear in the second set and was much more aggressive and confident. After being given a break in the third at 2-2, he controlled the situation throughout the rest of the game, serving out the set 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 after two hours and 17 minutes. It was the first time a Croatian man reached the third round in Rome since Borna Coric in 2023.

Prizmic was gracious in victory. “For me, it is hard to say. I have big respect for Novak. He is my idol, so it was a great match for me today,” he said. After the match, he even signed the camera with a special message for his idol, “Nole, it was a pleasure!”

Djokovic, for his part, returned the respect. “He’s a great competitor, great fighter, a great kid. I’ve known him for some years. Today he has definitely performed a high-level tennis. I told him at the net that his forehand improved a lot. Whatever he has been doing with his team is working out well. He should just keep going,” the Serbian said.

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It was a generous assessment from a champion who had just suffered one of the more painful losses of his recent career.