Novak Djokovic Makes Concerning Statement Amid Withdrawal From Australian Open Warm-Up

Novak Djokovic has long made it clear that Grand Slams sit above all else. The 24-time major champion, a record 10-time Australian Open winner, already owns the Open Era mark and now hunts one more title to stand alone ahead of Margaret Court. Yet, skipping a warm-up has raised eyebrows, as his latest admission signals a direct, no-detour charge into Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Adelaide International. The Serbian confirmed the decision on Monday. He shared the update through a post on social media, bringing an abrupt change to his early-season plans.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Djokovic explained his situation clearly. He wrote: “To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I am not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week. It’s personally very disappointing to me as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago.”

“I was really excited about returning as it truly feels like playing at home.” The message reflected his strong emotional connection with the event and the fans who supported him during his past success in Adelaide.

Imago 2XYT76Y Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a third round match against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Djokovic added: “My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open, and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.” His priority, once again, remains the season’s first Grand Slam.

The withdrawal came as a surprise. Just last month, tournament organisers had announced his return to Adelaide. The timing also raised concern, as Djokovic has not played an official match in nearly two months.

His last competitive appearance came on November 8. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship final in Athens. Soon after, he pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, citing a shoulder injury.

Later, speaking to Sky Sports at the Qatar Grand Prix, Djokovic discussed his recovery. He presented his new Regenesis recovery pod. He even explained why the technology mattered to him and how it linked to his ongoing physical struggles.

Despite nearly two months of rehabilitation, Djokovic will not return to Adelaide. He has won the ATP 250 title there in 2007 and 2023. Two years ago, he beat Daniil Medvedev and Sebastian Korda in the semi-final and final.

Instead, Djokovic will delay the start of his 2026 season. He will head straight to Melbourne without a tune-up event. The Adelaide International begins on January 12, with Tommy Paul now the top seed. Djokovic is next scheduled to play at the Australian Open from January 18 to February 1.

With his withdrawal from the Adelaide International, Djokovic has also recently announced his departure from his own organisation, a move that has sent shockwaves across the tennis fraternity.

Novak Djokovic ends his PTPA chapter

Before withdrawing from the Adelaide International, Djokovic announced a major decision on Sunday. He confirmed that he is stepping away from the PTPA, the organisation he co-founded five years ago. The move signals a clear shift in his long-running mission to influence how professional tennis is governed.

Djokovic explained his decision in a post shared on X on Sunday evening. He wrote: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.”

The news came as a major surprise across the tennis world. When Djokovic launched the PTPA at the 2020 US Open, the statement was bold and unmistakable. A powerful image showed many of the game’s top male players standing together on court, socially distanced but united.

With that moment, Djokovic placed himself firmly against the ATP Tour and its leadership structure. He chose a different path from other legends of the sport.

He even resigned from the ATP Players’ Advisory Committee soon after. He argued that players needed an independent organisation. His aim was equal influence, stronger representation, and a fairer share of tennis revenues for players across all levels.

However, over time, the PTPA adopted a more confrontational stance toward tennis authorities. As tensions grew, Djokovic slowly distanced himself. Those close to him felt frustration. Each clash was seen as being led by Djokovic, even when he sought balance, not constant conflict.

Now, Djokovic turns his full focus to the Australian Open. He will arrive without a warm-up event. With a 25th Grand Slam in sight, attention intensifies.

Melbourne remains his most successful stage. The question now is simple. Can he once again deliver history where he has dominated for years?