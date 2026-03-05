Novak Djokovic Makes Feelings Clear on Serena Williams’ Silence Over Comeback Talks

Few comeback stories in sport carry the electricity felt when Michael Jordan reappeared in the NBA wearing No. 45. Now similar intrigue swirls around Serena Williams, as whispers grow louder that the tennis icon may lace up again. Even Novak Djokovic, rarely one to reveal much emotion, has found it hard to conceal his excitement over the tantalizing possibility.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Djokovic was asked about Serena Williams’ possible return to professional tennis. “I think she’s coming back,” Djokovic said.

“I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she’s coming back. Where and how, singles, doubles, we don’t know, and if I’m in her position, I would hide it too.”

Djokovic also revealed that many players on tour are talking about the possibility.

He admitted that the buzz around the tour is growing stronger every day. “Everybody is excited, and it’s definitely something that’s very highly anticipated,” he said.

Djokovic even suggested where her comeback could happen. The Serbian pointed to Wimbledon as a fitting stage for Serena’s return.

“I pick that one as well as her comeback,” he said. “I don’t know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would be nice to see, just from my point of view and tennis fans’, for sure. She’s one of the greatest athletes, really. It would be great to have her back, too.”

The latest wave of speculation began months ago. In the fall of 2025, Serena quietly re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s registered testing pool. That step is required for players who want to compete again professionally.

The process involves random drug testing and daily whereabouts reporting. Players must also complete a six-month compliance period before returning to competition. Williams officially met that requirement on Feb. 22, 2026.

Earlier, Serena strongly denied the comeback rumors. She posted a blunt message on social media to shut down speculation. “Omg y’all I’m NOT coming back.”

However, the conversation returned after a practice video surfaced online. American Alycia Parks shared a clip of herself hitting with Williams. The video quickly caught the attention of tennis fans everywhere.

Parks later spoke about the experience in an interview. She described Serena as a valuable mentor who still helps her on the practice court. “I actually practiced with her last Monday. And I messaged her yesterday. She’s definitely a good mentor to me, and she’s helped me a lot, especially in my practices,” commented the American.

She also praised Serena’s current fitness level. Parks believes the 23-time Grand Slam champion still looks ready for the tour. “She is in great shape. So I think she would kill it on tour.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s excitement has only added to the growing buzz, especially after he previously challenged the American icon to play a match.

Novak Djokovic jokes he’s challenging Serena Williams to return

Serena Williams stepped away from tennis after playing at the US Open in 2022. At that time, she explained that she preferred to describe the decision as “evolving” away from the sport rather than officially retiring. Since that tournament, she has not played another official match on the professional tour.

Meanwhile, her older sister Venus Williams has continued to appear on court. She returned to Grand Slam competition by playing at last year’s US Open. It marked her first Grand Slam appearance in two years.

During the same tournament, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts about Serena’s absence. He spoke after winning his first-round match and reflected on seeing Serena involved in tennis again.

Djokovic had recently watched Serena help induct longtime rival Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The moment reminded many fans of Serena’s legacy in the sport.

“Of course, seeing Serena in any shape or form around tennis is great. You know, we miss her,” Djokovic said. Then he added with a wry smile: “She still hasn’t officially retired.”

He continued with a playful challenge directed at the American icon. “So I invite her. I challenge her. Because she’s such a great competitor, when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena: Come back on the tour next year.”

Even this year, Venus has also addressed the growing speculation. After her run at the ATX Open earlier in 2026, Venus reacted to the idea of playing doubles with her sister.

“Oh man, wouldn’t that be cool?” she said. But she quickly followed it with a playful remark. “I never see her practicing, though.” When reporters mentioned videos of Serena hitting on court, Venus kept the joke going. “But I don’t know where she’s doing it.”

She then offered a more realistic perspective on what a comeback requires. “To come back, you have to get out there,” Venus remarked.

With rumors continuing to grow, fans are wondering if Serena could return to the sport soon. Some even speculate about a possible appearance at Wimbledon Championships this year.

What do you think, though?