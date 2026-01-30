Novak Djokovic Makes Financial Demand to Australian Open After Thrilling Jannik Sinner Match

Novak Djokovic finally got his revenge on Jannik Sinner early Saturday, snapping a five-match losing streak to the Italian in a five-set marathon to move one step closer to history. And after doing it in exhilarating fashion in front of a packed 15,000-strong crowd, Djokovic was in a playful mood.

Reacting to the epic semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev Djokovic couldn’t hide his admiration. “What an incredible match,” he said. “We tried to match that quality and that intensity, but credit and kudos to both of these guys for battling it out.”

“I think you guys got the value of your ticket today, that’s for sure,” Djokovic said with a grin, taking a cheeky dig as fans reportedly paid more than $879 just to watch the semifinals. “I want 10% of tonight’s ticket sales, Craig. No negotiation,” Djokovic added jokingly, drawing huge laughter from the crowd.

If he goes on to beat Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final, Djokovic will pocket a massive $4,150,000, while the runner-up earns $2,150,000. Still, even that might not quite be enough for the ever-hungry Serbian.

Novak Djokovic also shared a lighthearted moment involving Carlos Alcaraz just before his match when Alcaraz had apologized for delaying the start of Djokovic’s semifinal after the Spaniard’s own marathon match.

“I saw Carlos after the match and he told me, ‘I’m sorry to delay the start of your match,’” Djokovic said. “And I told him, ‘I’m an old man and I need to go to sleep earlier, so I’m looking forward to seeing him in a few days.’” The Australian crowd burst into laughter once again at Djokovic’s comedic chops.

Despite the wait, the 24-time Grand Slam champion eventually battled past defending champion Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a match just as grueling but exciting as the Spaniard’s.

With the win, the 38-year-old booked his place in an Australian Open final for the 11th time, ending a run of four straight semifinal exits at major tournaments.

Regardless, now with men’s final tickets starting at $1,449, it’ll be interesting to see just how many fans turn up to watch him chase another title. If he does win, don’t be surprised if Djokovic has another cheeky monetary demand ready.