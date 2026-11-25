What should Novak Djokovic do after conquering everything the sport has to offer? Act in a film! The 24-time Grand Slam champion makes a cameo in “Focker-in-Law”, the latest instalment in the Meet the Parents comedy franchise, sharing the screen with Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson.

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A short clip doing the rounds on social media has given fans their first glimpse of the Serbian’s big-screen bow. The fourth film in the long-running series, which reunites Ben Stiller and De Niro and arrives in cinemas over the holiday season, has plenty of star power of its own, yet Djokovic’s surprise appearance has quickly become one of the talking points in the tennis world.

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In the brief scene, Djokovic crosses paths with the characters played by De Niro and Wilson and wastes little time living up to his reputation for candor. Called upon to assess the tennis of Wilson’s character, he dishes out some brutally honest feedback.

Djokovic is long known for his spot-on impressions of fellow professionals, his sense of humor, and his willingness to ham it up for a crowd, the role feels like a natural fit rather than a stretch.

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Imago ROLEX PARIS MASTERS PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/Le Parisien / Arnaud Journois PARIS 03/11/2026 Nanterre Plenitude Arena Hauts de Seine le 3 novembre 2026. Tennis.1er tour Novak Djokovic vs Valentin Vacherot Photo LP / Arnaud Journois PARIS France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBELxSUIxUK Copyright: xPHOTOPQR/LExPARISIEN/MAXPPPxLexParisienx/xArnaudxJournoisx 20261103LPA9046 20261103LPA9046

Remarkably, this counts as Serbian’s first official appearance in a work of fiction. He had previously filmed a cameo for the 2012 action sequel “Expendables 2”, reportedly using his tennis skills to fend off a group of attackers, only for the scene to be left on the cutting-room floor. This time, at least, his Hollywood moment has survived the final edit, giving him a credit to show for his efforts.

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Djokovic has featured in countless other documentaries, including “Federer: Twelve Final Days,” “RAFA,” his own documentary, “Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter.”

So when the call came from Hollywood, the ‘Joker’ did not turn it down and fit right in with the personality he has built on the tour for two decades.

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Swapping the baseline for the big screen, Djokovic is treading a path already worn smooth by many of the sport’s biggest names.

A long line of tennis Stars who took to the screen

If Djokovic hopes to build a serious filmography, he has some catching up to do with the sport’s reigning screen star, John McEnroe. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, as famous for his volcanic temper as for his volleys, has popped up in more than half a dozen feature films, usually in comedies that lean on his reputation for losing his cool.

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Among the most memorable is his on-screen row with Jack Nicholson in “Anger Management”. More recently, he teamed up with Andy Roddick in the pickleball comedy “The Dink”, in which Roddick took a central role as an on-court rival to the main character. Among the teen romance audience, he was the narrator in a Netflix series called “Never Have I Ever.”

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Imago Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, King Richard 2021. Photo credit: Warner Bros. / The Hollywood Archive PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xx 34253-027THA

The women’s game has racked up its share of credits too. Serena Williams raised eyebrows with a cameo as herself, moonlighting as a virtual tennis coach, in the hit Netflix mystery “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Maria Sharapova turned up pleading for bathroom access in the heist caper “Ocean’s 8”, while Chris Evert appeared to flirt with Bill Hader during an intervention scene in the comedy “Trainwreck”.

The tradition stretches back decades, with the pioneering Althea Gibson featuring as a maid alongside John Wayne in the 1959 American Civil War drama “The Horse Soldiers”, long before such crossovers became commonplace. More recently, Thea Frodin served as a body double for a young Serena Williams in the acclaimed biopic “King Richard”, before launching a professional tennis career of her own in the years since.

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In addition to the cameos, there’s also been a consistent number of films about the sport itself. Hollywood has mined its drama in features such as the 2017 biopic “Battle of the Sexes”, with Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, the Williams family story “King Richard”, the Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst romance “Wimbledon” and, more recently, the acclaimed love-triangle drama “Challengers”.

The appetite shows little sign of fading, with a new French tennis romance, “Forty Love”, marking the acting debut of David Beckham’s son Romeo, arriving on screens now. The documentary world is thriving too, with “Give Me the Ball!”, a newly released film charting the life of Billie Jean King, among the latest to reach audiences. Hollywood is working on the theme, building another romance-comedy around the US Open, “Love Love.”

As for Djokovic’s day job, his 2026 season ended on a sour note. The last tournament he played was the Paris Masters, and his campaign was cut short in the round of 32 by world No. 83 Rinky Hijikata. This even led to him missing the ATP Finals qualification for the first time since 2005, ending a 20-year run.

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“I should’ve won this match,” a frustrated Djokovic conceded afterwards, refusing to hide behind excuses for the manner of his exit.

Serbian’s finest moment of 2026 came just at the start of the calendar in Melbourne. He reached the finals at the Australian Open, the 38th Grand Slam final of his career, but fell to Carlos Alcaraz, falling short in his pursuit of a record 25th major.

At 39, the retirement questions continue to swirl, yet Djokovic has shown little appetite for stopping, insisting he intends to keep chasing that elusive milestone and wishes to play in the LA 28 Olympics.

The 10-time Australian Open champion has confirmed his participation in the inaugural Grand Slam, but has not confirmed whether he will play any other ATP tournaments beforehand.