Novak Djokovic Makes Surprise Davis Cup Visit to Honor Late Tennis Father

Last September, the tennis world was stunned by the news that Nikola Pilic, the mentor who helped Novak Djokovic become one of the greatest players of all time, had died at 86. The loss hit Djokovic deeply. After his second-round win at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, he broke down in tears as organizers played a tribute video to his former coach. Now, with the season-ending Davis Cup underway, Djokovic has made a surprise visit to honor the man he often called his tennis father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the recent ceremony at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Djokovic appeared alongside Boris Becker and Ivan Ljubicic to honor the late Nikola Pilic. The moment carried deep emotional weight for Djokovic, who shared how important Pilic had been in his life.

Novak Djokovic spoke openly about how much Nikola Pilic meant to him. “I like to call him father of tennis because he was so close not only as a figure of tennis who contributed a lot and influenced a lot of my development as a tennis player also as a person,” Novak said in a candid conversation. He added that Pilic’s family being present made the moment even more emotional. “Today I am because his wife and his daughter were here and I think the DC is the right combination where you have to celebrate his name because he did something that will probably never happen again in history that he won 5 DC with 3 different nations. He is a legend and a phenomenon,” he emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time that Djokovic has spoken about Pilic’s influence in his life and career. In Athens a week ago, Djokovic couldn’t hold back his tears in a tribute to the great. So when the opportunity presented itself, Djokovic pounced upon it yet again at the Davis Cup ceremony. “This is a moment of mixed emotions for me, if I’m honest,” he said. He explained how deeply Pilic had shaped his life and career. “Niki was so instrumental in my life, in my career and in all the careers of the men on court.” Djokovic stressed that the Davis Cup was the perfect setting to honour Pilic’s legacy.

He ended his tribute with heartfelt words. “I must say there is no better setting than Davis Cup to celebrate the legacy of Niki Pilic, who will probably remain as the only Davis Cup captain in history to be winning with three different nations. From my heart, thank you Niki. You will always be remembered. We love you.” His message reflected the deep respect and admiration he held for his former mentor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony highlighted the unique legacy Pilic left behind in Davis Cup history. He won five Davis Cup titles as a coach, and three of his former players or representatives stood in Bologna as a symbol of the nations he led. Becker was there for Germany, Ljubicic for Croatia, and Djokovic for Serbia.

It was a fitting tribute to a coach who guided teams from three different countries to success. Pilic’s influence stretched far beyond a single player or nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pilic’s coaching achievements were remarkable. He captained Germany to Davis Cup titles in 1988, 1989, and 1993, with Becker as one of the key players during those years. Later, he led Croatia to their first Davis Cup victory in 2005, with Ivan Ljubicic playing a central role.

He was also part of the Serbian setup that secured their first Davis Cup title in 2010. His work shaped generations of champions and left a permanent mark on the sport.

Beyond coaching, Pilic also contributed significantly to the structure of modern tennis. He was seen as an important figure in the creation of the ATP and in shaping the system used in the professional game today.

ADVERTISEMENT

His understanding of the sport helped elevate tennis into a more organized and global competition. Many inside the tennis world credit him for laying the foundations that players continue to benefit from.

Pilic also enjoyed success during his own playing career. One of his biggest achievements came at the US Open, where he won the doubles title alongside Pierre Bartey. They defeated the Australian legends Rod Laver and Roy Emerson in the final.

His playing days, however, were not free from controversy. In 1973, he was suspended for refusing to play for Yugoslavia in the Davis Cup. The suspension led to a major revolt, with 81 players boycotting Wimbledon in protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Djokovic, Pilic was more than a coach. He was the “tennis father” who helped guide his early years and supported his rise. Even before his passing, Pilic had expressed his admiration for Djokovic and openly declared him the greatest.

When Nikola Pilic publicly declared Novak Djokovic the ‘best of all time’

Nikola Pilic openly praised his protégé, Novak Djokovic, calling him the greatest player of all time. Pilic said many people in the Western world were bothered by Djokovic’s achievements. He explained his view clearly. “I think his success has hurt the West in a different way,” Pilic said. “By their understanding of things, the level Djokovic has reached was reserved for someone from the West.”

He also highlighted Djokovic’s historic records. “Djokovic has won the most Masters titles, he is the only player to have won every Slam at least twice, and at one point he had almost 17,000 ATP points,” Pilic said. He even added that Djokovic had collected more points than Murray, Nadal, and Federer combined at one stage. “I am not being biased, Novak is the best of all time.”

Even beyond Novak, at the recent Davis Cup ceremony, Boris Becker also spoke emotionally about Pilic. Becker emphasized how important Pilic was for German tennis. “If you want to explain the importance that Niki Pilic had for German tennis, we’d need a couple of days,” Becker said.

Becker continued explaining Pilic’s influence on his own career. “German tennis wouldn’t have happened without this man. He was not only our captain but he was also my coach,” he added. Becker credited Pilic for shaping his understanding of the sport. “I learned so much about the sport that I haven’t learned from anybody else. We love and we miss you.”

With Pilic’s passing, Djokovic has lost a key figure in his journey. Pilic was one of the guiding hands who helped bring him into tennis greatness.

Even though he is gone, Pilic’s words and support remain a powerful part of Djokovic’s legacy.