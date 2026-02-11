Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From ATP Doha Featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Others

Novak Djokovic opened the season strongly in Melbourne, reaching his 38th Major final and becoming the oldest Australian Open finalist. Now, shifting his focus toward the biggest stages, the Serbian has withdrawn from another event featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, signaling a clear priority on Grand Slam glory.

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, will not play at next week’s ATP Qatar Open in Doha, a tournament he won in 2016 and 2017. His withdrawal means fans will miss possible matchups against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who headline the ATP 500 event.

Despite his absence, the field remains strong. The tournament still features eight players from the current top 20.

This will be the 34th edition of the Doha event. It was first held in 1993 and takes place on outdoor hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. The tournament was upgraded from ATP 250 to ATP 500 level in 2025.

Andrey Rublev is the defending champion after defeating Jack Draper in the 2025 final.

Last year, Novak Djokovic returned to the Doha event but suffered an early exit. He lost to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the first round. The defeat marked a disappointing comeback at the tournament.

This year, he is taking more time off to recover physically. His focus is on preparing his body for the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami events.

And this is not the first time Djokovic has withdrawn from tournaments recently. His schedule has become more selective as he manages fitness and workload carefully.

Starting from last year, Djokovic withdrew from the 2025 ATP Finals. The decision came just an hour after he won the ATP 250 Athens title. He cited a shoulder injury for ending his season early.

The withdrawal meant he missed the Tour Finals for the second consecutive year. It reflected his cautious approach toward long-term fitness and recovery.

Earlier this year, Djokovic also pulled out of the Adelaide International. The event was a key warm-up before the Australian Open. However, he felt he was not ready for competition.

“To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” Djokovic posted on social media. “It’s personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home.”

Away from the tour, Djokovic was recently seen at the Winter Olympics. The Paris 2024 Olympic champion attended the figure skating team event with his wife, Jelena.

He watched from close to the ice and applauded the performances. Djokovic gave American star Ilia Malinin a standing ovation after his free skate. “I did see Djokovic. It’s so unreal,” Malinin said after his skate.

Overall, Djokovic’s recent withdrawals show a clear strategy. He is managing his body carefully and choosing events wisely. His main goal now is to stay fit and peak for the biggest tournaments on the calendar.

Novak Djokovic explains decision to prioritize major tournaments only

Novak Djokovic has achieved what no other player in tennis history has managed. With 24 Grand Slam titles, the Serbian legend holds the men’s record. Still, he remains driven by one goal. He wants a historic 25th major to extend his legacy.

At this stage of his career, Djokovic is managing his schedule carefully. Last year, he skipped the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters. His priority was spending more time with his family.

He also made it clear that rankings are no longer his main concern. Instead, he wants to peak for the biggest events. His focus now revolves around the Grand Slams.

“I chose not to play the Canadian or Cincinnati Masters because I wanted more time with my family. At this stage of my career, I feel I’ve earned the right to choose my schedule,” Djokovic said in the US Open pre-tournament press conference.

The physical demands of long tournaments have also influenced his decision. Two-week Masters events are especially taxing on his body.

Later he added, “To be frank, I don’t really enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore—they’re too long for me. My main focus is on the Grand Slams. I’m not chasing ranking points or trying to fill up my schedule like I used to. For me now, it’s about where I feel motivated and inspired to play my best tennis – and that’s mostly the Slams,” Djokovic said.

This selective approach reflects a shift in priorities. Longevity and peak performance now matter more than volume. Every event he plays is part of a bigger plan.

Djokovic will now look ahead to Indian Wells. Last year, his campaign ended early after a Round of 64 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp.

With extra time off the court, the big question remains. Can the Serbian arrive fresh and ready to make a strong impact at the Sunshine Double?