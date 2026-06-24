Novak Djokovic Raises Concern After Last-Minute Withdrawal From Pre-Wimbledon Event

On Monday, the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic organizers confirmed Novak Djokovic’s participation in the exhibition match and even announced Karen Khachanov as his opening-round opponent. But the excitement was short-lived. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has now made a dramatic last-minute withdrawal, raising fresh concerns ahead of The Championships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Novak Djokovic’s name is no longer listed among the participants on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic’s official website. The Serbian’s withdrawal appears to have happened without much attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the current world ranking of No. 105, Martin Damm, has been added to the draw who is now scheduled to face Karen Khachanov on Wednesday. Evidently, neither the player nor the exhibition tournament released any formal announcement explaining the decision.

When the original lineup was announced on Monday, it was confirmed that the 39-year-old would face the 30-year-old Russian on Wednesday at the Hurlingham Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to welcome such an exceptional field of players to The Hurlingham Club this year. Novak’s return to the exhibition, alongside Jannik Sinner’s debut appearance, promises a fantastic week of world-class tennis,” the tournament director Nikhil Waugh said at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb has been a regular participant at the exhibition event over the last few years. The seven-time Wimbledon winner made back-to-back appearances at the event in 2022 and 2023, and during those editions, he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe.

However, in 2025, things turned out differently for the Serbian GOAT. He was beaten by the same Russian opponent at the exhibition, and now his unexpected withdrawal has raised fresh questions just days before SW19 begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to come…)