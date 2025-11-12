Novak Djokovic Reveals the Crash That Made Him Lose His Love for Tennis: “Stared at the Wall”

Hailing from the war-torn streets of Belgrade, Novak Djokovic’s rise from adversity to tennis supremacy has long been regarded as one of sport’s most remarkable stories. But even the man known for his mental fortitude admits that his fire has dimmed at times. In a candid conversation with Piers Morgan, the 24-time Grand Slam champion opened up about a moment when he lost his love for the sport that defined him.

At one point, Djokovic was dominating the circuit—reaching nearly 20 consecutive finals and winning titles across every surface. Reflecting on that phase on the Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said, “There was no tournament that I didn’t play, that I was not in the finals. So, that’s quite a dangerous place to be mentally and emotionally… you’re like, ‘I can play every week. I don’t get tired. I’m fine. I’m great. Nobody can beat me.’” But his seemingly unshakable confidence came crashing down not long after.

In 2016, after completing the historic ‘Nole Slam’, Djokovic suffered an emotional collapse following an early exit at Wimbledon. “I just want to be myself… I let the bags, everything, I didn’t want to drink. I just stared at the wall for 20 or 30 minutes. And that’s the first time I felt really empty… my brain had had enough, and I just needed to reset,” he revealed. That was the moment he realized how deeply the pressure and expectations had drained him.

“I just needed to reset…and I had to do it many times in my career,” Djokovic explained. He skipped some tournaments after that, and it was the same year that Andy Murray defeated him at the ATP World Tour Finals and became the new world number one. But surprisingly, Novak Djokovic claimed, “I didn’t care about whether I’m going to finish number one or not. That’s the kind of stage or condition that I had at the moment…” This confession struck a chord with fans and fellow athletes alike.

For a man whose discipline and motivation often seem superhuman, this glimpse into his humanity is rare. This was the moment when Djokovic felt that he had to regain his love for the sport and rebuild the lost passion surrounding it. However, this wasn’t the only time that Djokovic admitted to feeling low. In 2024, during a conversation with Nick Kyrgios on the ‘Good Trouble’ podcast, he said, “Part of me always wants to keep going; I don’t have an expiration date. I’m lucky to have my life, but some mornings, I’m unmotivated and less inspired to travel, to play when I want to be at home, and have a normal life.”

Not only that, even after Rafael Nadal’s retirement, Novak Djokovic claimed that a part of him had left with the Spaniard, and it’ll be a big challenge for him to find motivation once again. But talking about finding the motivation to keep going, the Serb recently set a deadline for his retirement, perhaps…

Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans after securing the 101st title of his career

For more than two decades, Novak Djokovic has carried the weight of a nation on his shoulders—turning adversity into triumph and doubt into domination. But now, as his legendary career slowly nears its twilight, the Serbian icon has painted a picture of how he wants his story to end: beneath the five Olympic rings, holding his nation’s flag high one final time.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win his first gold medal at the Olympics for his nation. But tell you what, the hunger for bringing in more success for his nation hasn’t yet dampened for this 38-year-old superstar. After winning his 101st title in Athens recently, Djokovic opened up about a dream that goes beyond Grand Slams and world records.

In an interview, when he was asked if he had set any dates for his retirement, the Serb said, “Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice.” But having said that, he looked a bit concerned about this goal when he added, “I don’t know, I mean, I really don’t know, because there are some things that are not entirely in my control. I’m trying to be as healthy as possible mentally and physically.”

Whether or not destiny grants him that golden farewell, one thing is certain—when Novak Djokovic finally lays down his racket, it won’t just mark the end of a career. It will mark the conclusion of one of sport’s greatest stories, written with heart, resilience, and undying national pride.