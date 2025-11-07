Novak Djokovic Reveals the “Great Threat” He Shut Down as He Eyes History at ATP Athens

Novak Djokovic has smoothly advanced to the championship match at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship in Athens. He secured his place in the final with a straight-sets victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. The 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win on Friday propels the top-seeded Serbian into his 144th tour-level final, where he is now poised to capture a historic 101st career title.

A victory in the final would not only add another trophy to his legendary collection but also mark a unique record. It would make Greece the 20th country where Djokovic has won an ATP title, an unprecedented feat in the sport. Despite facing a momentary challenge when he was a break down in the second set, Djokovic demonstrated his trademark resilience to regain control and seal the match. He maintains his perfect record in 2025 after winning the opening set, which now stands at 30-0.

Reflecting on his performance against Hanfmann in a report by the ATP Tour, Djokovic identified it as his peak level of the week, a timely surge as he approaches the final. “I think it was the best tennis I’ve played this tournament. It came at the right time. Hanfmann poses a great threat because he serves big, has a big game, so I needed to really stay focused. I was a break down in the second, but I held my composure. I’m very excited for the final,” the Serb said.

This acknowledgment of a great threat underscores the professional respect Djokovic holds for his opponent, highlighting that even a qualifier like Hanfmann, ranked World No. 117, commands vigilance for his powerful serving and aggressive play. Djokovic’s path to his 144th final was built on a week of consistent and commanding tennis in his new home city.

Imago 251017 — RIYADH, Oct. 17, 2025 — Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during the semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2025. SPSAUDI ARABIA-RIYADH-TENNIS-6 KINGS SLAM-SEMIFINAL WangxHaizhou PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

He arrived in Athens after relocating to Greece and opened his campaign by avenging a previous loss to Alejandro Tabilo, defeating him 7-6(3), 6-1. He then captured his 200th indoor hard court victory in the quarter-finals against Nuno Borges, a significant milestone that showcased his enduring dominance on the surface. Now 38, Djokovic is once again being subjected to retirement rumors, but he’s learning to deal with them differently.

The speculations are just not leaving Novak Djokovic alone

For an athlete like Novak Djokovic, still going strong at the top of his game, reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in the 2025 season, he’s been pretty clear about retirement questions: it’s just not on the table! Recently, Djokovic found himself facing the retirement question again, and his response was quite direct and insightful. He shared his frustration, saying, “Why do I have to answer this question all the time? I think I have the right to play for as long as I want.”

He’s not the only one dealing with this as three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is in the same boat. Djokovic pointed out that Wawrinka gets asked the same question over and over, which really frustrates him. He said, “Stan Wawrinka also hears this question many times. Have heard interviews from him, and I think he is absolutely right when he says: ‘Hey guys, leave me alone. Let me play and have fun.’”

It really highlights how, once a player reaches a certain age, the retirement talk seems to linger around them, no matter what they say or do. Also, the Serb mentioned, “Personally, I understand the curiosity of people, but at this time it does not cross my mind. Of course I’ve thought of myself a few times, but in the end I decided to just play my way — play where I want to play, not where others think I should.” Honestly, with the way he’s moving on the courts, it doesn’t seem like Djokovic will or should retire anytime soon.