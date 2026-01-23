Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open Start Draws Blunt Reaction From John McEnroe: “Looked a Little Irritable”

Novak Djokovic continues to look every bit the history-chasing champion at the Australian Open, with his 399th Grand Slam match win coming emphatically against Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. The fourth seed cruised into the third round with a clinical 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory, keeping his pursuit of a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and a 25th Grand Slam trophy firmly on track. While the Serb’s on-court dominance stole the headlines, it was John McEnroe’s measured reaction to Nole’s performance that sparked conversation.

Speaking on TNT Sports, McEnroe offered a measured yet slightly critical assessment of Djokovic’s performance. “I’ve watched him probably play about a thousand times, so that would be on the lower echelon of impressed, but I don’t think it mattered,” McEnroe added that Djokovic appeared uncharacteristically irritable, even in a match that never seemed in danger. “He did what he had to do, and he’s done that a couple of hundred times. He’s fine. He looked a little irritable for some reason. I’m not quite sure why, because it was never close.”

But the 66-year-old tennis legend was quite impressed by Novak Djokovic’s longevity and physical level at 38. He also cautioned that early-round efficiency doesn’t always guarantee peak performance later in the tournament, referencing Djokovic’s US Open experience. Last year, Novak Djokovic was knocked out of each of the four major tournaments in the SF. Three of those defeats came against either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

As a result of this, after the 2025 US Open exit, the Serb also provided an honest assessment of his performance at the major tournaments in the last couple of years. “I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level… best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it’s the end stages of the Grand Slam.”

Although Novak Djokovic has made a strong start at the 2026 Australian Open, there are still a few question marks about whether he’d finally manage to win his 25th major title here or not. John McEnroe shared his opinion on this as well.

John McEnroe and Boris Becker share thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s 2026 AO chances

Novak Djokovic‘s AO campaign continues to gather momentum, with the 38-year-old looking sharp and composed in the early rounds of the tournament. After his second-round win, Djokovic reflected on the contrasting playing conditions between his first two matches, noting how much adjustment had been required.

“It did feel like two completely different tournaments playing at night [round one] and day today, particularly with the wind that I think has been blowing this year more than any other year that I’ve been playing here in Australia. I have to adjust to that and adapt to a different opponent with a big serve, but overall it’s good. I’m pleased with the way I’m moving and hitting the ball.”

He needed seven set points to secure a 47-minute first set in his latest match. Djokovic remained firmly in control from the baseline and delivered a dominant serving performance, winning 86% of his first-serve points (43/50). His straight-sets victory over Maestrelli further underlined his authority.

However, reactions to Novak Djokovic’s long-term title prospects have been mixed, with John McEnroe and Boris Becker offering contrasting perspectives. The American voiced skepticism about Djokovic’s ability to overcome younger rivals like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in consecutive matches deep into a Grand Slam.

Becker, on the other hand, struck a far more optimistic tone, praising Djokovic’s efficiency and freshness so far in Melbourne.

“Everything is going perfectly for him. His problem at previous Grand Slams was always that he was already physically exhausted before the semi-finals. That doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. He is obviously very relaxed after his victory in the second round.”

Boris Becker also lauded Djokovic’s serving display and overall sharpness after a long break from competition. He further emphasized that Novak Djokovic’s experience and hunger could keep him competitive against the sport’s new generation.

