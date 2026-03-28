Novak Djokovic’s Ex-Coach Names Lone Threat to Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz’s Dominance at Majors

The words “I can’t” and “impossible” still don’t exist for Novak Djokovic, whose relentless fire burns even at 38. He proved it again by charging into his 56th Grand Slam final with a gripping five-set win over Jannik Sinner at AO. And as retirement talk grows, his former coach Goran Ivanisevic still believes Djokovic remains the lone force capable of disrupting the dominance of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at majors.

“They, especially Carlos Alcaraz, lost matches last season in best-of-three tournaments. I didn’t expect Sebastian Korda to beat him in Miami, although I respect him a lot; he’s an incredible player, but often struggles with injuries,” Ivanisevic said to Sportklub.

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He also spoke about Jannik Sinner. “As for Sinner, in Australia, he lost to Novak, who you can always lose to. I also saw his loss to Jakub Mensik in Doha.” He then gave his strongest opinion about Grand Slams. “In Grand Slams, I still think only Novak can beat them, although it’s not easy to defeat both in a day and a half.”

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Djokovic’s current phase is not a decline. It is a calculated adjustment. He is playing fewer tournaments and focusing on the biggest events. Since the start of 2024, his schedule has been selective. He is prioritizing Grand Slams and recovery time over regular tour events.

Imago March 07, 2026 Novak Djokovic SRB reacts to missing a point against Kamil Majchrzak POL during their round 2 match at the BNP Paribas Open held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Tennis 2026: BNP Paribas Open MAR 07 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260307_zma_c04_327 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

This strategy has worked to an extent. He continues to reach the later stages of major tournaments, even without winning new titles. His run to the Australian Open final this year supports that view. It showed he can still compete at the highest level in best-of-five matches.

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Ivanisevic’s argument is based on this pattern. Younger players like Alcaraz and Sinner may dominate weekly events, but Slams are different. Experience, endurance, and match control matter more there. Djokovic still excels in those areas compared to most players.

Ivanisevic also criticized outside opinions. He believes many so-called experts underestimate Djokovic’s ability and misunderstand elite tennis. When asked about Novak’s possible 25th Grand Slam, he said: “If I hadn’t been with Novak, maybe I would have said it’s not possible,” Ivanisevic said.

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“But because I know him and I’ve watched him play for five years, the words ‘I can’t’, ‘impossible’ don’t exist for him… they are not part of his vocabulary. It’s possible, of course it’s possible. When I think about the final in Australia, he’s there, you can never rule him out. If he is mentally prepared and focused, that’s all.”

He continued his criticism of critics. “I hear many so-called tennis experts, and there is always someone who writes him off. I don’t know if those people even watch or understand tennis. Djokovic is motivated by the fact that he loves tennis, loves being on court, loves competition, loves winning.”

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Ivanisevic also addressed Djokovic’s long-term plans. The Serbian has expressed a desire to play at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Speaking about that, Ivanisevic said, “I also heard he plans to play until the Olympic Games, and there is still time before that… He will still be among the best,” the Croatian coach added. “Look how many tournaments he played last year, and he finished No. 3 in the world. It doesn’t matter what is said.”

Despite the doubts, Djokovic himself remains confident. He believes he can still compete with the best and chase a 25th Grand Slam.

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While Ivanisevic strongly backs him, Djokovic also accepts his position.

Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slams to secure more titles

In 2025, Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams. His consistency at the highest level remained intact. At the Australian Open, he retired during his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev. It was an unfortunate end to a strong run in Melbourne.

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At the French Open and Wimbledon Championships, he lost in straight sets to Jannik Sinner. These defeats highlighted the rising dominance of the younger generation.

Later, at the US Open, he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz. Despite these losses, he remained competitive deep into every major. In 2026, he has played only two tournaments so far. He reached the final at the Australian Open but could not win the title.

After that, he lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open to defending champion Jack Draper. His record for the season stands at 7–2.

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He then withdrew from both the Miami Open and the Monte Carlo Masters. These decisions have raised concerns about his physical condition and long-term future.

Still, Djokovic has been clear about his goals. “I’ve been very clear when I say that my intention is always in terms of achievements, objectives, and results. I want to get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly Slams. Slams are one of the biggest reasons why I keep on competing and playing tennis.”

He also spoke about the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz. “This is a natural cycle in sports. You’re going to have another two superstars [and] maybe have another third guy — who I’m going to cheer for — because I’ve always been the third guy at the beginning. But it’s good for our sport. I think these kinds of rivalries and the contrast of the personalities and the styles of play are very good for tennis.”

Do you think Djokovic can still overcome the Sinner–Alcaraz duo on the biggest stage? Share your thoughts below!