Novak Djokovic’s 15-Year Monte Carlo Streak Ends With Concerning Withdrawal

For years, Novak Djokovic’s future has fueled relentless debate, and that conversation may be reignited. As the Miami Open nears its finale, expectations of his early clay-court return have taken a hit. The Serbian legend has now pulled out of the season’s first Masters on clay, forcing fans to wait longer for his comeback.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2026 Rolex Monte Carlo Masters. The tournament confirmed the news on Instagram Stories on Friday.

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“We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon,” the clay-court tournament wrote Friday in announcing Djokovic’s withdrawal in an Instagram story. It marks the first edition without Djokovic since 2011.

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The post did not specify the reason for his withdrawal. The 38-year-old has not played since losing in three sets to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago.

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A possible reason could be the right shoulder injury. He had already skipped the Miami Open because of it.

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Djokovic lost his opening match in Monte-Carlo last year, where Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo beat him. Because of that early exit, he will drop only five ranking points this year.

The former World No. 1 and two-time Monte-Carlo champion is next scheduled for the Mutua Madrid Open. He also has just five points to defend there after another early exit last season.

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He could still choose to skip Madrid. Another option is the Italian Open before making a push at the French Open. The main draw in Madrid runs from 22 April to 3 May.

Djokovic holds a 7-2 record this season. He reached his record-extending 11th Australian Open final, where he lost to rival Carlos Alcaraz.

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Meanwhile, Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev will headline Monte-Carlo. The event runs from 5-12 April at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, with Alcaraz as defending champion.

And Djokovic’s clay season now remains uncertain, with former players already speculating about his presence at Roland Garros.

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Tim Henman suggests Novak Djokovic may skip clay for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has played a limited schedule in recent years. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has openly admitted he struggles to find motivation for regular ATP Tour events as his career nears its end.

His long-term planning is now more selective. He is choosing events that matter most to his legacy. This shift reflects both physical demands and changing priorities.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic’s absence raises bigger questions. By the next edition, he will be close to 40. He may have already played his final match there.

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He is a two-time champion at Monte-Carlo. Still, his withdrawal will not significantly impact his ranking points. That likely made the decision easier.

Winning the French Open remains one of his toughest challenges. Clay is physically demanding and unforgiving. That reality is shaping discussions around his schedule.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman has already shared a bold view. He suggested Djokovic might even skip Roland Garros. His focus, Henman believes, could shift toward grass.

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“I will be very interested to see how much he plays on the clay,” Henman told Sky Sports Tennis. “That is the most physically demanding surface. Will he play something before the French? Will he play the French at all? Will he just focus on the grass? Who knows. I can see a scenario where he doesn’t play in Paris, but let’s see.”

Despite these doubts, Djokovic remains driven. Speaking at the BNP Paribas Open, he made his mindset clear. His competitive fire has not faded.

“I’m still competitive. I still have that edge, and I’ll keep on going as long as I feel like it,” he added.

With Tim Henman now speculating a full clay-court skip, do you think Novak Djokovic will bypass the surface entirely to better prepare for Wimbledon Championships, where a 25th Grand Slam could await? Share your thoughts below.