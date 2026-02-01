Novak Djokovic’s Heartfelt Gesture to Fan Suffering From Cancer Wins Hearts at the Australian Open

As Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record 11th Australian Open title reaches its ultimate stage, the Serbian legend has once again reminded the tennis world that his impact stretches far beyond trophies and records. Amid the pressure of another Grand Slam final at 38, Djokovic took a moment to create a memory that mattered far more than any result on court.

During his run to the final, the Serbian star took time out to meet 12-year-old cancer survivor Imogen, whose courage and story deeply moved him. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at just eight years old, Imogen has since beaten the disease and now dedicates her time to raising awareness and funds to help other children battling cancer. A self-confessed Djokovic superfan, her admiration did not go unnoticed by the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Imogen became emotional upon meeting her favorite tennis player, who immediately embraced her and told her he would be happy to be her mentor. Djokovic went a step further by inviting Imogen to watch the tennis from his own box at Rod Laver Arena before meeting her again afterward in what turned into a life-changing exchange.

“I heard a lot about you,” Djokovic said as he greeted her with a warm hug. Still overwhelmed, Imogen replied, “I’m really, like, speechless,” before asking the Serbian a heartfelt question: “What does tennis mean to you?”

“That is a really good and deep question,” Djokovic answered. “In a sense, it means everything because I’ve dedicated my whole life to it. If you really like it, I recommend it. I will be happy to be your mentor. We should hit some tennis balls.”

True to his word, Djokovic later signed several items for the young fan and even took her onto the court for a hit. The gesture quickly won hearts across the tennis community, with fans noting that such moments are far from rare for Djokovic, who has consistently made time to inspire young players and fans wherever he goes. Ahead of the Australian Open final, it was a reminder that Novak Djokovic’s legacy is being written not just in record books, but in lives he touches along the way.