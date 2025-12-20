Novak Djokovic’s Olympic Future Isn’t Convincing Everyone as Ex-Pro Drops Honest Take

Novak Djokovic may be turning 39 in May, but slowing down clearly isn’t part of his plan. Earlier in 2025, the Serbian icon revealed that he’s targeting the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as the endpoint of his legendary career, after memorably winning gold at Paris 2024. And with the 24-time Grand Slam champion openly planning to play that long, voices from the tennis world are weighing in on just how far is too far.

Former Russian star Nadia Petrova praised Djokovic’s incredible longevity and competitive fire, especially after he’s already achieved everything the sport can offer. Still, she admitted she’s puzzled by his Olympic plans, questioning the need to keep pushing toward 2028.

“Those Games are still far away. He already won the gold in the previous ones, and honestly I don’t understand why he wants to play in the next ones as well,” she told Šampionat.

From Petrova’s point of view, Novak Djokovic has already closed the Olympic chapter of his career in the best possible way. By beating six opponents to win gold in Paris last year, Djokovic completed the game of tennis at 37 and etched his name even deeper into history.

So with that milestone achieved in style, she struggles to see the sporting motivation behind staying on tour for another three years just to chase another Olympic title at 41.

Petrova also raised concerns about the physical demands of the modern game. While acknowledging that Djokovic has still played “great games” this season, she noted that physically he has been behind younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

As she put it, “every year that passes will be more difficult for him,” especially against players in their prime.

Still, the former world No. 3 was careful to give Djokovic his credit. She admitted he has enjoyed good moments this year, producing high-level matches and winning trophies, even if his physical edge is no longer what it once was. In her words, “he played some superb matches this season and won titles,” but the gap in physicality compared to the tour’s current leaders remains noticeable.

For Petrova, that is why Los Angeles 2028 feels unnecessary. “The next Olympic Games are still a long way off,” she said, adding that since Djokovic has already won gold, she does not “see the point of his aiming for the Los Angeles Olympics.”

While Petrova’s concerns about the physical toll are valid, defying expectations has been the hallmark of Djokovic’s career, a fact rooted in a mental toughness that few understand better than super-coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

What makes Novak Djokovic so mentally tough

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports’ Andrew Whitelaw a few months ago, when asked who Patrick Mouratoglou believes is the toughest player of them all, the answer came quickly and without hesitation.

“I don’t know which way you mean ‘toughest,’” he said, before adding, “I would say I think the toughest is Novak.” Coming from someone who spent a decade coaching Serena Williams and also worked with stars like Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the choice immediately carried weight.

The coach further explained that Novak Djokovic’s toughness goes far beyond titles or shot-making. “Because he had all the crowds against him all his career,” he said, pointing out that Djokovic was even “denied to play tournaments” and stood firm when he “refused to do the vaccination.” According to him, enduring that level of pressure requires “an incredible character,” regardless of whether people agree with Djokovic’s decisions.

And that’s exactly why many still believe Novak Djokovic has one more big chapter left. So if Novak Djokovic really does manage to win another major in 2026, it would be a fitting way to close a career defined not just by greatness, but by unmatched mental toughness.

That said, would another Grand Slam title in 2026 change how critics view Djokovic’s late-career ambitions? What do you think?