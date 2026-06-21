Novak Djokovic’s Retirement Timeline Given in a Bold Prediction by Rafael Nadal’s Uncle: ‘What Sense Does It Make’

Remember last year when Nole declared he wants to “retire at the 2028 Olympic games with the Serbian flag” in his hands? With two years still left, Novak Djokovic’s biggest mission remains capturing that elusive 25th Grand Slam to further cement his legacy as tennis’ undisputed GOAT. Yet even as the Serb continues competing at the highest level with his intentions unchanged till now, Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, has delivered a stunning prediction, claiming this could literally be his final season.

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“He competes to try to win one more Grand Slam, but what sense does it make for a guy who has won everything. That’s why I think we are facing his last season,” Toni Nadal added in a recent interview with ESPN Argentina.

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The former coach of Rafa also explained why he feels time is slowly catching up with the ATP icon. “They asked me before Roland Garros if I saw Djokovic to win the tournament and I said no, but not because I didn’t value it, but because the years go by. So, when you have to play every two days and five sets, the recovery is no longer the same. The trips are not the same, you arrive a little late, and everything has an impact on your game.”

Even so, those comments from the Spaniard are likely to spark plenty of debate. The reason is clear: Novak himself has never said that this will be the final season of his career.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the runner up trophy after loosing the mens singles final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260201153191898806

Even after losing the final at AO this year, the Serb made it clear that his desire to win more major titles remains as strong as ever. “I always believe I can,” Djokovic said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be competing.”

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Djokovic suffered a heartbreaking AO final defeat this year after beating Jannik Sinner in a gruelling five-set SF. Despite that disappointment, his hunger for success remains very much alive. He insisted that his confidence has not changed.

Although he has “lowered” his expectations for the last couple of years, the 39-year-old also committed that, “It also feels good a little bit not being always the main favourite to win Slams.”

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For the 65-year-old, though, the biggest challenge for Nole is not reaching a high level. It is being able to sustain that level over the course of an entire Grand Slam.

“He can still play at a very high level, but the problem is maintaining it. You have to keep that level for a long time, and that’s where I see the difficulty,” Toni Nadal added back in April while speaking to Mundo Deportivo, something many fans felt was visible when Djokovic was beaten in five sets by Joao Fonseca at the French Open.

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With the SW19 fast approaching, the debate around Djokovic’s future is only growing stronger. Yet, for the most part, Toni Nadal’s view may be something the Serbian himself now agrees with.

Novak Djokovic remains unsure about French Open return next year after 3rd round defeat

Novak Djokovic suffered a heavy defeat at this year’s French Open, which marked his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2024 US Open. However, after the match, when a reporter asked if he planned to return to Paris next year, the 3-time Roland Garros champion gave a brief but uncertain answer. “I don’t know.”

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Nole was then asked whether he would be comfortable ending his career at the Parisian clay after this defeat. Once again, the 24-time Slam winner refused to make any firm commitment. “I don’t know.”

Still, those comments do not necessarily mean retirement is near. In 2025, after losing in the SF against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic created an emotional moment in Paris. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist placed his racket bags down on the clay before saying a heartfelt goodbye to the crowd.

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Nole then bent down and touched the clay on Court Philippe Chatrier. After that, he placed his hand over his heart and waved to the fans, a gesture that many felt looked like a final farewell.

It certainly felt emotional for the Serbian, who turned 39 last month. Even so, his focus now shifts to the remaining Grand Slam of the 2026 season rather than retirement.

Former US Open winner Andy Roddick believes SW19 gives Djokovic his best opportunity to capture a record 25th Slam title. “I don’t know that we’ll find an analyst that doesn’t think Wimbledon is his best shot, especially without Carlos,” the American said on his podcast.

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As retirement speculation continues to grow for Novak, several former players have also weighed in on Djokovic’s Grand Slam chances on grass. For now, though, the biggest question remains unanswered: will this really be the season he decides to call time on one of tennis’ greatest careers?