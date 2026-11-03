Novak Djokovic’s Road to ATP Finals: The Paris Challenge and the Rivals He Must Watch

At 39, Novak Djokovic is facing another tough battle in his legendary career. The Serbian star is now chasing a place at the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin, but his path has become much harder after disappointing campaigns in Shanghai and Basel. With just one tournament left in the race, the Rolex Paris Masters is his final shot at keeping his Turin dream alive. He will need to bring his A-game and may also have to depend on other players dropping valuable points.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals a record seven times. However, he has not played in the tournament since winning the title in 2023. He qualified in both 2024 and 2025 but withdrew from the tournaments. This year, he wants to return to Turin, but the task will not be easy. He needs a strong performance in Paris and may also need other players to lose points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATP Finals usually feature the top eight players in the season-long Race to Turin. However, Jannik Sinner’s decision to end his season because of a knee injury has changed the qualification race.

This means the ninth-ranked player in the Race can now take the remaining qualification spot. This gives Djokovic a chance, even though he is currently outside the top nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the live standings reported by LiveTennis on November 2, Djokovic has 2,900 points and sits in 11th place.

Zverev, Alcaraz, Shelton and Medvedev have already secured their places. Sinner has also qualified but has withdrawn. Cobolli, Fils, Tiafoe and Jodar currently also hold the key in the remaining qualification spots as they are also in the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic’s biggest immediate threats are Jodar (3,194 race points) and De Minaur (3,170 race points), who are ahead of him. Fritz and Paul are also close behind and can move ahead with a strong performance in Paris. Lehecka, Davidovich Fokina and Nakashima are also in the race and can affect the final standings.

The Paris Masters is very important because it is the last regular tournament where players can earn points for the ATP Finals. Djokovic cannot afford an early exit. His result will decide how many points he can add to his current total of 2,900 and how much he will depend on other players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s now see the different qualification scenarios for him.

First, winning the tournament would give Djokovic his best chance to qualify for Turin. A Masters 1000 title gives a player 1,000 ranking points. This would take his reported total to around 3,900 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the results of his direct rivals will also matter. The qualification calculations before the tournament suggest that winning the title is the most direct route.

Therefore, the safest way for Djokovic to qualify is to win the trophy and stop his closest rivals from earning enough points to move ahead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now what if he reaches the final but loses? He can still make it to the ATP Finals 2026.

His projected Race total would increase to 3,550 points. However, he would need to avoid losing the final to Taylor Fritz or Tommy Paul. He would also need both Jodar and De Minaur to lose before the semi-finals.

For example, if Djokovic reaches the final and loses to another player, while Jodar and De Minaur fail to reach the last four, the Serbian would have a strong chance of qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if either of these two direct rivals reaches the semi-finals, this qualification route would become much harder.

The last and most complicated route is Novak Djokovic reaching the semi-finals. This is where things become more difficult.

Reaching the semi-finals would take Djokovic’s projected total to around 3,300 points. However, he would need several other results to go his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic also needs Rafael Jodar to miss the round of 16, and Alex de Minaur to miss the quarter-finals. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul must not reach the final, while Jiri Lehecka, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Brandon Nakashima must fail to win the tournament.

All these conditions must be met for Novak Djokovic to qualify through this route. If he loses in the first, second or third round, he will be out of the ATP Finals qualification race.

Even reaching the quarter-finals would not be enough under the qualification calculations provided. His projected total would be around 3,100 points, which would leave him behind the players currently ahead of him.

This means Djokovic must reach at least the semi-finals to keep his qualification hopes alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic will not have an easy start in Paris. He is the 10th seed and does not get a first-round bye.

His first opponent is Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot. Vacherot defeated him in their only previous meeting, in the semi-finals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

The Paris Masters is taking place from November 2 to November 8, 2026. Djokovic will face Vacherot on Tuesday, November 3.

His possible route in the tournament is also challenging. He will face qualifier R. Hijikata if he makes it to the second round. In the third round, he could meet Alex de Minaur or Andrey Rublev, while Alexander Zverev is a potential quarter-final opponent. His semi-final and final opponents will depend on the results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The possible third-round match against De Minaur is especially important. If Djokovic defeats him, he will not only move closer to the title but also stop a direct rival from earning more points.

Djokovic’s own words reveal his ATP Finals ambition

Novak Djokovic had already spoken about his return to the year-end championship.

“I would like to [play the Nitto ATP Finals]. I am planning on only playing in Paris, so let’s see,” Djokovic said. “Hopefully I can have a good result there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments before the Swiss Indoors Basel also showed that he was not ready to stop competing against younger players.

“I’m still here and as competitive as anybody,” he said to the reoprters. “If somebody beats me, well done, good job, but I’m definitely going to fight and not give these youngsters too easy a stroll on court. They have to earn their victories.”

However, his latest comments to Reuters on November 3 revealed that physical problems have affected his season.

“This year the focus shifted to feeling well on the court rather ⁠than playing well, to be honest, because for most of the tournaments I played, ​I didn’t play many; it was health-wise a big struggle,” Djokovic told reporters.

This year, Djokovic’s biggest success came in Beijing. Djokovic won his 102nd career title after defeating Alex de Minaur in the final. However, he later lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in Shanghai. His defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff in Basel also hurt his qualification chances.

Djokovic lost 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-7(5) in a close match.

Several early exits have stopped him from earning enough points to stay comfortably inside the ATP Finals qualification positions.

There was a situation where Novak Djokovic was outside the automatic qualification positions but still managed to reach the ATP Finals. One example came in 2022. He won the Astana Open title and moved to 10th place in the ATP Race to Turin. However, he qualified through a special rule for Grand Slam winners instead of finishing among the top eight players.

Under this rule, a player who wins a Grand Slam during the season can qualify if they finish between eighth and 20th in the Race, provided they meet the other conditions. Djokovic’s Wimbledon title helped him secure his place after his Astana Open victory.

The ATP officially confirmed his 15th qualification for the year-end championship on October 9, 2022.

However, his current situation is different. Djokovic does not have a Grand Slam title in 2026 to use this rule. He must earn enough points in Paris and finish ahead of the players he needs to beat in the Race.

The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals will take place in Turin, Italy, from November 15 to November 22. The tournament will feature the top eight qualifying singles players and eight doubles teams.

For Novak Djokovic, qualifying would mean returning to a tournament where he has enjoyed great success. It would also give him a chance to compete at an age when many players have already retired.

His qualification is no longer only about winning matches. Other players’ results will also matter. His 2026 season has shown that he can still compete at the highest level, at the age of 39. However, physical issues and early exits from several Masters events have made his task harder.

Paris is his final chance to improve his position. Winning the title would put him in a strong position, while a final or semi-final finish would depend on other results. The seven-time champion must now fight for a place in the event he has dominated for years. And it all begins against Vacherot, who has already beaten him.

What do you think? Will Novak Djokovic make it to the ATP Finals 2026? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.