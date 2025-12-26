Novak Djokovic’s Rumored $13.5M Netflix Deal Could Trigger His Boldest Move Yet – Reports

From opening the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007 to aid child development to donating the winnings from last year’s Olympic gold to charity, Novak Djokovic has always made room for philanthropy. And it’s a streak that looks set to continue, if the latest rumors are any indication.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just hours ago, an X user posted that Novak Djokovic may potentially have signed a $13.5 million deal with Netflix for an exclusive seven-part series that follows his storied career at the sport’s most iconic tournaments.

However, what caught fans by surprise once again was the fact that Djokovic is also rumored to donate a significant portion of that money to charity as well, further cementing his reputation as the greatest on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Djokovic has not officially confirmed the reports himself, the idea has not come as a surprise to many. Given his long history of charitable giving, fans see this as consistent with who he is off the court. At 38, Djokovic has repeatedly shown that philanthropy is a major part of his legacy, not just an occasional gesture.

Just two years ago, according to the ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, had already invested $16.54 million into early childhood education projects. Through their foundation, they helped build 58 preschools, focusing on creating better opportunities for young children. The initiative has grown steadily and has now become a yearly commitment rather than a one-time effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, in 2023, the program marked its sixth consecutive season, continuing its mission to support early education. Novak Djokovic has often emphasized how meaningful this work is to him, calling it one of his proudest achievements away from tennis. “No victory is as important as those that we achieve together year after year,” he said, highlighting the importance of helping children “develop in the best possible way” for a brighter future.

As for the Netflix series itself, viewers are expected to get an in-depth look at Djokovic’s life and career. The documentary will reportedly explore his childhood, historic triumphs, heartbreaking losses, and the most challenging moments he faced, including injuries, controversies, and setbacks that shaped his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Beyond everything happening off the court, Novak Djokovic’s performances on it continue to amaze, despite slowing down. Even fellow tennis great Andy Roddick summed up Djokovic’s 2025 season with a mix of disbelief and admiration.

Andy Roddick calls Novak Djokovic’s ‘part-time’ 2025 simply ridiculous

Andy Roddick called Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season “crazy” on his podcast, Served. He described Djokovic as “a part-time tennis player who was the third-best player in the world. It’s a joke. It’s so impressive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, the year was a mixed one for the Serbian star. Djokovic won two ATP titles, taking his career total to 101, and consistently went deep at major tournaments. However, while he reached four consecutive Grand Slam semifinals, he failed to advance to a single final, marking his first season without a major final since 2017 and extending his Grand Slam drought to eight tournaments.

Injuries also played a role in shaping his season. Ongoing shoulder issues forced Djokovic to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin, cutting his year short. Even so, the physical setbacks did little to fuel serious retirement talk, as the 38-year-old continued to show he can still compete with the very best players in the world, with victories against the likes of Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev peppering his season.

Roddick then emphasized just how remarkable that still is, noting, “At this stage… it feels like he can turn on and off being a top-three or four player in the world.” He also acknowledged that expectations for Djokovic are uniquely high, saying, “Any year where he doesn’t win a major is probably disappointing for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite playing fewer events, Novak Djokovic remained firmly among the elite. He hit and crossed the 100-title milestone, finished inside the top 10 of the ATP rankings, and recorded his 17th year-end top-four finish.

Moreover, with a 25th Grand Slam still in his sights, ongoing battles against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and long-term goals like a potential final Olympic run in 2028, Novak Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down.