Novak Djokovic’s Teen Hitting Partner Abandons Tennis for Another Sport

Between competing in the Australian Open Juniors and getting a practice session in with Novak Djokovic, the 2024 Australian Open was an experience Jarrod Joyce won’t forget anytime soon. But after a tough run in 2025, the 19-year-old felt the spark that first drew him to the sport start to fade, eventually leading him to make a difficult call about his future.

Just a few hours ago, The First Serve AU took to X and shared a picture of Novak Djokovic and Jarrod Joyce, captioning the post, “Aussie teenager Jarrod Joyce shares his brave decision to walk away from tennis after an honest reflection put things into perspective. @monte_sports has the story👇.”

According to the report of The First Serve Live, “It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Joyce said as he opened up about his decision to step away from the sport. Further sharing his experience and the reasons behind walking away, he explained, “To really open up and talk about how I wasn’t enjoying the path I was on with tennis… Tennis has been what I’ve wanted to do for the past six or seven years, and I’ve taken it really seriously.”

“The environment overseas, and even the fun I used to have on court, just hasn’t been there these past six months,” he continued. “That’s been really tough to admit… I just didn’t feel like it was something I truly wanted to keep pursuing as my career.”

As fans, we naturally focus on the world’s top players, but it’s easy to overlook those grinding day after day, trying to climb the tennis ladder and make a living. For Jarrod Joyce, there came a moment when everything reached a turning point.

“I was supposed to go to college; I was recruited by the University of Memphis… and I was supposed to go over in August this year, but that fell through for various reasons,” he explained. “And then I had to ask myself: ‘Well, what are the next few years going to look like for me?’ because the journey through pro tennis is incredibly tough.”

“Did I want to spend however many years grinding it out on the ITF circuit? For some players, hitting those milestones—breaking into the top 1000 or earning that first ATP point—means everything. They thrive on it. But for me, my mindset was different. I wanted to play tennis because I wanted to be the best.”

Since stepping back, Joyce has found a new passion in Australian football, where he says he’s having “a lot more fun in a team environment,” and he now has a chance to play for Collingwood’s VFL team. But what made him shift to footy instead?

How hitting with Novak Djokovic became Joyce’s best moment in the sport

Jarrod Joyce admitted that stepping into football was a refreshing change, saying it’s been “the best six weeks of the year so far.” Even so, it wouldn’t be fair to say he ever stopped loving tennis, as it played a major role in shaping who he is.

To understand that, picture this: you’re a 17-year-old from Ballarat coming off a strong 2023 season. You’re waiting for the Australian Open Juniors doubles draw and hoping for your big moment. You’re also scheduled to practice with World No.11 Casper Ruud, but the session gets canceled at the last minute. That’s exactly what happened to Joyce.

But disappointment didn’t last long. Not long after the cancellation, Joyce was asked to hit with another player, and that player happened to be World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was preparing for his round-of-16 match against Adrian Mannarino, and since both Mannarino and Joyce are left-handed, Joyce was the ideal hitting partner. For an hour on Court 16 at the Australian Open, in front of hundreds of fans, he kept up with the best player in the world.

Joyce later explained that he tried to stay calm and focus on every ball, while still soaking in the moment. He said what stood out most was Djokovic’s “concentration and determination,” adding that the Serb was incredibly professional and precise: “He’s demanding with where he wants the ball, but that’s why he’s No.1.”

Now at 19, Joyce is still exploring what truly excites him. Tennis gave him unforgettable memories, but he’s also discovering new passions and figuring out where he wants to go next. That said, do you think young athletes should prioritize passion and mental well-being over sticking with a sport they’ve played for years?