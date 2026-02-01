Latest
Novak Djokovic’s Words to Carlos Alcaraz After Losing Australian Open Final Speaks Volume

BySupriyo Sarkar

Feb 1, 2026 | 7:39 AM EST

Imago

Imago

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Novak Djokovic to claim the Australian Open crown, becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. At just 22, the Spaniard now owns seven majors across all four Slams. However, even in defeat, Djokovic acknowledged the rise of a generational force as Alcaraz marches toward tennis immortality.

At the post-match trophy ceremony, Novak Djokovic opened his runner-up speech by praising Carlos Alcaraz. He said, “Congratulations, Carlos. Amazing tournament, amazing couple of weeks, to your coach, to your family, to your team.” The crowd listened as Djokovic showed clear respect for the young champion.

He then highlighted the scale of Alcaraz’s achievement. Djokovic added, “What you have been doing, I think the best words to describe it is historic, legendary. So Congratulations and I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career.” His words underlined the moment’s importance.

Later, the 38-year-old ended on a lighter note. He joked, “I mean, you are so young, you’ve got a lot of time like myself. We will see each other many more times next ten years.”

Imago

(More to come…)

