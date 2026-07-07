Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

Novak Djokovic Slams Wimbledon Supervisor As Match with Felix Auger-Aliassime Halted Suddenly

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 3:31 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Novak Djokovic Slams Wimbledon Supervisor As Match with Felix Auger-Aliassime Halted Suddenly

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 3:31 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final with Felix Auger-Aliassime was stopped, and the seven-time Wimbledon champion was not shy to show his frustration. With the match locked at one set apiece, tournament referee Denise Parnell announced the Center Court roof would be closed at 7:40 pm, a decision Djokovic confronted her over directly courtside. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The other day you didn’t want to close it until 8:30. Now you want to close it. You don’t want to get to 8:30? It’s 7:40 now. We can play a whole another set outdoors. We’re an outdoor tournament,” Djokovic said. When the supervisor referenced Jannik Sinner’s earlier match, Djokovic shut the comparison down. “With Jannik, I don’t care what happens in his matches. I’m talking about our match right now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then pointed to a specific inconsistency from earlier in the tournament. “You remember the first round, you didn’t close it til like 8:20. Now you want to close it at 7:40. Where’s the consistency?” he added, before accusing officials of applying their own guidelines selectively. “You’re so proud of your rules and you’re not sticking to any kind of rules. You have no idea what the rule is.” Auger-Aliassime backed his opponent, also asking for the roof to remain open.

Djokovic won the opening set 7-6(10) after an 82-minute epic that included a medical timeout for a calf issue, before Auger-Aliassime levelled with a 6-3 second set. In the third set, the score is 1-1, and it took 34 minutes to reach that point, including the closing of the roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Prem Mehta

264 Articles

Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT