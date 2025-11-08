Novak Djokovic Snaps Back at Reporter’s Misquote on Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz: “Show Some Respect”

Novak Djokovic is making waves at 38. While he has already won 24 Grand Slams, the Serbian legend is still on his quest for the 25th. Playing in Athens at the moment, Djoker is looking to secure the 101st title of his already illustrious career. However, in a recent turn of events, the 38-year-old had a surprising back-and-forth with a journalist. Soon after winning his semifinal match, Djokovic appeared at a presser.

While he was being swarmed with questions, one particular journalist misquoted Djokovic and stated that the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are playing ‘on another level.’ The journalist said, “Novak said that Sinner and Alcaraz raised tennis on another level.” Unfortunately for the journalist, such a statement did not sit well with Djoker. He immediately proceeded to contradict the statement and clarify that he hadn’t made any such claims. Djokovic clapped back, “I didn’t say that. I said that those two play level above others currently. Have to show some respect to us”

And that was not all. The Serbian star also clarified that the level of tennis Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal played deserved to be respected. “Has to be some respect for Roger, Rafa, Andy and me. That’s the level of tennis we want. Those two are level above others,” said Djokovic. As soon as the 38-year-old legend hit back with such strong words, the journalist realized his mistake. While he apologized, the Serbian tennis star smiled and said, “All is okay, happens.”

Surely, just a glance at Djokovic’s career will make it evident that he is a notch above the rest. Playing at 38, he still holds the same intensity as before. Taking on the German star, Yannick Hanfmann, Djokovic exerted his dominance and went on to beat him 6-3, 6-4 to clinch a berth in the finals.

He will be facing Lorenzo Musetti on November 7, 2025, to try to add another feather to his crown. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Djokovic has spoken of Nadal and Federer’s elite level.

Novak Djokovic says Federer-Nadal’s rivalry unmatched by Sinner-Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic recently reflected on how he feels that the rising rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is turning out to be impeccable. The Italian phenom and the Spaniard are also fighting their way to the top spot. And amid this, Djokovic has praised the rival duo. But this has also given rise to another debacle regarding how, although the young men are doing great in the sport, their rivalry still remains incomparable to the legendary rivalries that the world has witnessed among the ‘big three.’

While at the moment, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray bidding farewell to the sport, it’s just now Djokovic from that era who is still making waves on the court against the youngsters. But despite his creating new waves of rivalry with Alcaraz and Sinner, he admitted how he had had the best days of his career with Federer and Nadal. “I’ve spent most of my career with my two greatest rivals, Nadal and Federer”, added the Serbian legend.

Explaining further, he stated, “Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are also my rivals at the moment, but they’re so young. I have 15 years of difference on the tour with them! Our rivalry is a few years old, and I’ve had 20 years of rivalry with the other guys.” Appreciating how the rising stars are doing a phenomenal job on the court, he also boldly stated, “It’s not really comparable, but it’s great that there’s a new big rivalry in our sport between Sinner and Alcaraz.”