Novak Djokovic Sparks Buzz With $20M Move Even After Leaving Home for Safety

Well, it seems like Greece might soon feel even more like home for Novak Djokovic. After leaving his actual hometown of Serbia due to safety concerns, it looks like Djokovic will soon get exactly what he’s been looking for: a state-of-the-art sports hub where he can train, invest, and leave a lasting mark on the local tennis scene. In the sun-drenched coasts of Elliniko, the tennis legend is reportedly gearing up to make a major move that could change the game in Greece.

“The Tennis & Racket Sports Club in Elliniko — a €20-million (more than $20 million) project comprising more than 20 tennis courts as well as padel and pickleball facilities — is reportedly close to being acquired by Novak Djokovic,” posted journalist Thanos Stathopoulos on X. So, what exactly is this project?

The plan is to build a state-of-the-art sports complex on the coastal front of Elliniko, a suburb of Athens, as part of the area’s redevelopment scheme that has been described as “Europe’s greatest urban regeneration project,” known as the Ellinikon. Backed potentially not just by Djokovic but also by Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the tennis club is gearing up to be a world-class racket sports hub that could completely change the sports scene in Greece.

The complex will have over 20 tennis courts, both indoor and outdoor, all built to international standards. But it’s not just tennis; there will also be 10 padel courts, a sport that’s growing really fast in Greece, and 4 pickleball courts, which combine fun and competition. Additionally, the club will have a restaurant, a swimming pool, a gym, a cafe, and a private club, making it a one-stop shop for athletes and sports fans. The crucial question still stands, though: who will make it a reality?

The company responsible for this enormous project is Lambda Development. The goal is to attract top athletes, sports academies, and even international events, making this the biggest sports project in Europe. This new development also complements other projects like the Stadion Sports Center at OAKA, expected to be completed in 2026.

With Greece’s mild climate, strategic location, and an increasing number of tennis fans, the country is slowly turning into a European tennis hub. And it might happen even more quickly after Novak Djokovic steps in. He’s already gotten a kick start with Greece’s inaugural ATP 250 Hellenic Championship (that the Serb won) being held this year. The tournament was moved from Belgrade to Athens, with Djokovic’s younger brother, Djordje, serving as tournament director.

However, why did the Olympic champion, once acclaimed as Serbia’s living legend, decide to establish his legacy and life outside of his native country?

Why did Novak Djokovic make Athens his home?

Now residing permanently in the southern suburbs of Athens, Novak Djokovic lives “like a local.” Beyond settling in, he is seriously thinking about contributing to Greek tennis after his playing career ends. As he recently said, “Greek tennis has enormous potential. In the coming years we will see great things.”

He’s not just living there; he is also looking to leave a lasting impact on the sport. And that might be the reason he acquired the Tennis & Racket Sports Club. But what exactly pushed him to make such a major move from his home country?

His move to Greece came after increasing tensions in Serbia. Once celebrated as “Serbia’s greatest ambassador to the world” by president Aleksandar Vucic, Djokovic fell out of favor after supporting student protests against the administration following the tragic collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad station last November, which killed 16 people.

By publicly backing the demonstrators, including posting on social media, he clashed with pro-government media and officials. Suddenly, Serbia no longer felt safe or welcoming for him and his family, and Athens seemed like the best choice.

“There are a lot of historical, religious, cultural, social ties between Greece and Serbia that are a big part of the reason why I’m here,” he replied tactfully. “It is also because of the weather, the food is incredible, you are on one of the nicest coastlines in Europe, in the world. I just love the lifestyle, you know, and I really feel that the Greek and Serbian people are like brothers, so this is the biggest reason,” said Djokovic shortly after the move.

At the age of 38, Djokovic made the decision to follow his convictions while providing a secure and stable home for his family, making Athens a place where he could continue to establish his tennis legacy and find personal solace.