Novak Djokovic & Stan Wawrinka’s Favorite Tournament Faces Extinction After ATP Calendar Overhaul

The ATP Tour entered 2026 with a reshaped 250-calendar, trimmed to 30 events after retirements, downgrades, and high-profile upgrades. Yet amid this evolving landscape, uncertainty now clouds one cherished stop for Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka. The Hellenic Championship, once a fan-favorite battleground, now drifts toward possible extinction, leaving a void in the sport’s emotional map.

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Important changes have emerged from the latest update to the ATP Tour calendar, signaling another shift in the late-season structure. One of the most notable developments is the disappearance of the Belgrade tournament, which was staged last year in Athens.

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This event had been one of two tournaments scheduled in the week leading up to the ATP Finals, alongside the Metz Open. However, this year, neither of those tournaments will take place, leaving a gap in that crucial transition week.

Instead, the schedule will feature the iconic Stockholm Open, set to run from November 8 to 15. Looking ahead, the ATP has also outlined plans for 2027, when Stockholm will return to its traditional October slot.

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Imago Hellenic Championship ATP, Tennis Herren 250 Final – Novak Djokovic of Serbia react during the Hellenic Championship ATP 250 final tennis match held in OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece, 8 November 2025. IMAGO/ONE INCH PRODUCTIONS ATHENS Greece Copyright: xONExINCHxPRODUCTIONSx 6725739

That adjustment will allow the final week of the regular season to be hosted in Brussels, reshaping the end-of-year calendar even further. The Belgrade tournament itself holds unique significance, as its license belongs to the family of Novak Djokovic.

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Since 2021, they have organized nine events in the Serbian capital, including five ATP 250 tournaments, one WTA 250, one WTA 125, one ATP Challenger 125, and one ITF tournament.

Originally established in 2009, the event was reinstated in 2021 as an ATP 250 and quickly regained relevance on the tour. However, organizers later explained that the necessary conditions for a successful 2025 edition could not be met, prompting further changes.

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The ATP then confirmed that the Belgrade ATP 250 would relocate to Athens, Greece, scheduled from November 2 to 8. 2025.

The tournament was set to be played on indoor hard courts at the OAKA Basketball Arena, a multi-purpose venue known for hosting the 2004 Olympics and even the Eurovision Song Contest.

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For Djokovic, the Hellenic Championship in Athens became a memorable chapter in his career. After the move from Belgrade, the former world No. 1 claimed the title, defeating Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

That victory marked the 101st title of his career, further cementing his legacy in the sport. Reflecting on the experience, Djokovic expressed deep appreciation for the event and its atmosphere.

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“It’s the first tournament at this level here in over 30 years, and the overall feeling after this week is that it has never left, that it was here every single year. Thank you, you were amazing. Playing here feels like home.”

The tournament also left a strong impression on Stan Wawrinka, who is approaching the final phase of his career. While discussing a possible retirement at his home event in Basel, Wawrinka acknowledged Athens as a meaningful alternative.

“There is [a] big chance there. But let’s see. Depends what’s the tournament after.” He further added, “Last year I played Athens. It was [a] great, great, great tournament. I really enjoyed that. So might play the last one there. We’ll see.”

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As the ATP removes one ATP 250 event from the calendar, it is also preparing to introduce another Masters-level tournament.

This shift has already drawn attention and criticism from players, highlighting ongoing debates about scheduling, workload, and the future balance of the tour.

Stan Wawrinka voices frustration over evolving ATP calendar changes

The 2028 season is set to mark a major turning point for the ATP Tour, ushering in structural changes that could reshape the calendar. A few months ago, the ATP confirmed that a new Masters 1000 event will be introduced in Saudi Arabia starting that year.

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Alongside this expansion at the top level, the governing body also plans to reduce the number of ATP 250 tournaments currently on the schedule. Rather than resolving long-standing concerns about workload, this move has intensified debate and sparked unrest among players.

Stan Wawrinka has been particularly vocal, openly criticizing how the calendar has evolved in recent years. “So far, it’s been about adding more tennis rather than cutting back the schedule. Tournaments have become longer and bigger. In the end, you have to face reality: the season is really long. The tournaments are very long,” he added.

Wawrinka also pointed out the difficult trade-offs younger players may face as the schedule continues to expand. “It’s hard for the younger generation to accept that they’ll have to sacrifice some tournaments, and probably some money at the end of the year, for their health and for a long-term career,” added the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Adding another layer to the discussion, Chilean professional Cristian Garín highlighted the challenges faced by players based outside Europe and the United States.

“To get to Europe, we have to take a 14-hour flight — and not alone, but with a coach, a physio, a fitness trainer, so we can be in good shape. The costs are extremely high. It’s not the same being a tennis player in South America as it is in Europe.”

He further emphasized the contrast in travel realities, saying, “Last year I played here in South America, and it was a pleasure: two-hour flights, and I was already at the next tournament, I could even go back home the same day. They’re different realities.”

With events like the Hellenic Championship now part of the reduction discussion, attention is shifting toward which ATP 250 tournaments may be cut next.

As the tour moves toward adding another Master ‘s-level event, the balance between expansion and sustainability remains unresolved, leaving players and stakeholders waiting to see how far these changes will go.